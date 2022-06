Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council reshuffle 70 employees

Jammu, June 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has ordered the transfer and adjustment of its 70 employees from their present place of posting days after their promotions, it was announced on Tuesday.

As per order number 500 of 2022, Baljinder Pal Singh has been transferred and posted as manager Sports Stadium Kathua, Abdul Majid Dar has been transferred and posted as manager Sports Stadium Baramulla/Bandipora, Sohan Singh has been transferred and posted as manager Sports Stadium Samba, Nalish Kumar has been transferred and posted as manager Indoor Sports Hall, Reasi.

Chief Coach Iqbal Singh has been transferred and posted as In-charge Sports Stadium, Rajouri, Chief Coach Bashir Ahmad has been transferred and posted as In-charge Sports Stadium, Poonch, Chief Coach Sushma Jamwal has been transferred and posted at playing field Shastri Nagar, Jammu, Chief Coach Randhir Singh has been transferred and posted at playing field, Gandhi Nagar Jammu, Chief Coach Krupali Singh has been transferred and posted as In-charge Gymnastics Academy, J&K Sports Council, Chief Coach Anil Kumar Sharma has been transferred and posted as In-charge, Gandhi Nagar playing field, Shastri Nagar and Apsara Ground, Jammu, Chief Coach Shamas-ud-Din has been transferred and posted as In-charge Sports Stadium, Doda-Kishtwar.

Senior Coach Arshi Nad has been transferred and posted at Indoor Sports Stadium, Samba, Senior Coach Vinay Sharma has been transferred and posted at Bana Singh Stadium R S Pura, Jammu, Senior Coach Vikas Dogra has been transferred and posted at Indoor Sports Stadium, Udhampur, Senior Coach Mushtaq Ahmad has been transferred and posted as In-charge Indoor Sports Stadium, Udhampur, Senior Coach, Mushtaq Ahmad has been transferred and posted asIn-charge Indoor Stadium Kotranka, Rajouri, Senior Coach Gurcharan Singh has been transferred and posted at Sports Stadium Smailpur, Senior Coach Ritika Slathia has been transferred and posted at Indoor Sports Complex, Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, Senior Coach Jugal Kishore has been transferred and posted at Indoor Sports Complex, Akhnoor, Senior Coach Jagjeet Singh has been transferred and posted at K K Hakhu Stadium, Jammu, Senior Coach Rachna Jamwal has been posted at Khelo India State Centre of excellence, New Indoor Sports Complex, Jammu, Senior Coach Ajay Kumar Gupta has been transferred and posted as In-charge Kabaddi Ground, M A Stadium, Jammu, Senior Coach Nirdosh Kumar has been transferred and posted at Indoor Sports Complex, Rajouri and Senior Coach Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar has been transferred and posted at TRC playfield, Srinagar.

Meanwhile Junior Coach Javed Ahmad Sofi has been transferred and posted at Gindun Sports Complex, Srinagar in addition to TRC playfield, Srinagar, Junior Coach Abid Nabi has been transferred and posted at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar in addition to TRC cricket field, Srinagar, Junior Coach Mitali has been transferred and posted at Sports Stadium Kathua, Junior Coach Mohamamd Iqbal has been transferred and posted at Indoor Sports Complex, Illahi bagh, Srinagar in addition to Pologround Indoor Hall, Srinagar, Junior Coach Shabir Ahmad has been transferred and posted asSports Stadium Budgam on alternate days in addition to SKISC Srinagar.

In instructors category, Shotu Lal has been transferred and posted at Khelo India State Centre of Excellence, New Indoor Complex, Jammu, Reyaz Ahmad Khan has been transferred and posted at playfield Natipora, Bemina, Rekha Sumbria has been transferred and posted at Indoor Sports Stadium, Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, Rayees Ahmad Joo has been transferred and posted at Srinagar Sports Club, SKISC, Srinagar, Khazir Mohamamad Ganie has been transferred and posted as In-charge Indoor Sports Hall Shadipora, Bandipora.

Deputy Managers Sheikh Altaf Ahmad has been transferred and posted at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, Hilal Ahmad Bhat has been transferred and posted at Gindun Sports Complex, Raj Bagh, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Lone has been transferred and posted at playfield Kulangam and Indoor Sports Hall handwara/Kupwara, Maqsood Ahmad Khan has been transferred and posted at play field Baghiwaris Khan in addition to Gani Memorial and Radapora playfield, Srinagar.

Assistant Manager Vakil Singh has been transferred and posted at Indoor Sports Stadium, Ramnagar, assistant manager Shabir Hussain has been transferred and posted at Indoor Sports Hall, Kotranka, Rajouri, Supervisor Showkat Hussain has been transferred and posted at Mini Stadium Uri in addition to Indoor Sports Stadium, Baramulla, Ground In-charge Abdul Rashid has been transferred and posted at Gindun Sports Complex, Srinagar, Ground In-charge Mohd Iqbal Sheikh has been transferred and posted at Sports Stadium Batpora, Shopian, Ground In-charge Ashok Kumar has been transferred and posted at Sports Stadium Udhampur, Ground In-charge Ashok Kumar has been transferred and posted at Mini Stadium Parade in addition to Chatha playfield.

As per order, three Assistant Store Keepers, Driver, two Head Assistants, four Senior Assistants, three Junior Assistants, five Groundsman, Head Groundsman, Public Relation Officer, Section Officer, Head Assistant, Account Assistant, two skilled casual labourers have also been transferred and adjusted at new place of postings.