Mumbai, June 28: Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s head Pallonji Mistry died at his residence here, company officials said on Tuesday.
Mistry, the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with a 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate, was 93.
He died mid-sleep at his south Mumbai residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the officials said. (AGENCIES)
Pallonji Mistry, Head Of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Dies At 93
