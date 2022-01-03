Employment Jan 3, 2022

REQUIRED

Aarohi Enterprises required

4 persons for the following posts :-

Technician & Service Engineer

Repair of Microwave, Induction, Cooker, Gyser, Heater, Blower, Fan.

Minimum Experience required – 2 years

Address : Vishal Nagar, Talab Tillo, Jammu

Contact No. 8825044805, 9086024802

URGENTLY REQD. TUTORS

FOR 4TH, 5TH, 6TH, 7TH, 8TH, 9TH, 10TH, 11TH & 12TH (MED, NON-MED, COMMERCE ARTS.

NEET/IIT-JEE Main Advanced

BANKING, JKSSB, SSC, NDA, ENGLISH

SPOKEN, IAS & KAS

B.A., B.COM, B.SC. BBA, BCA

* WHATSAPP/CALL – 9149505059

* HOME TUTORS ALSO APPLY

* CLASS ROOMS AVAILABLE FOR TUTORS ON SHARING/COMMISSION BASIS/RENT

Required Medical Representatives

For Reputed Pharma Firm

1) One for Jammu, Samba, Kathua

2) One for Rajouri, Poonch (Local of Rajouri)

3) One for Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban (Local of Doda)

Qualification : Graduate/Post Graduate

Contact: 9906079302, 9682101820

JOB OPENING

1. Senior Sales Executive – Tea

Minimum 5+ Years of marketing experience in Tea industry.

2. Senior Sales Executive – FMCG

Minimum 5+ Years of marketing experience in Grains, Pulses, Oil & Ghee industry.

Must have knowledge of Wholesale, Distribution and Retail channels.

(SUNDAY OPEN)

Contact – Shiv Shakti Traders, Jammu

9622044437

Email – info.sstradersindia@gmail.com

JOB

Accountant – 1

Salesman – 1

Full Time Job

Universal Agencies

Deeli Road, Channi

9419230642, 7006206868, 9419254272

We are Hiring !

Advanced & Best Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Senior & Junior Software Developers (Sal:25,000-75,000)

C#,ASP.NET,MVC,HTML,CSS,MYSQL,JQUERY,JAVA SCRIPT.

IT Support Executives (Sal:10,000-15,000)

Min 1 years of experience. Call centre experience will be advantage.

Lead Generator/Data Entry operator (Sal: 10,000-12000)

Candidate must have good English communication skills

Contact us: 7051002662

Email: jkresume@peoplecentral.co

TEACHERS REQUIRED

FOR GENERAL/SOCIAL STUDIES

(NDA / CDS SYLLABUS)

FOR BRIGADIER JAMWAL’S

LAKSHYA DEFENCE

ACADEMY

AMBPHALLA, JMU

CONTACT: 9797519939

Jobs@no registration fees!

1.MS Expert (F)

For Data Entry & documents handling (Exp. Only)

Work from home

2.MS expert for Personal Assistant (m/f) (Exp. Only)

Salary : 14k to 18k

Work from office

3.Customer Care Executive (m/f) for Pvt Ltd Co.

Salary : 13k to 16k

Calling & Excel Expert (Exp. Only)

Dreammakerz 8713000033

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1.Field Executive Jammu City 4 No

2. Field Executive Udhampur 2 No

3.Field Executive Kathua 2 No

4. Field Executive Doda 2 No

5.Field Executive Srinagar 2 No

6.Field Executive Anantnag 2 No

7.Backend Executive Jammu 2 No

Contact : Mr. Wasim

+91 7780954908

+91 9797706625

Address : 159/6 Channi Himmat Jammu

Note:- Two Wheeler must required for all locations

Required

Business Development Executive- 1 Nos

Qualification : BBA/BSc having experience in sale process (1-2 yrs)

Excellent communication skills.

Oversee the sales process

Salary : Negotiable

Send your resume to :

smartlabjmu@gmail.com

9419102509

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY

For, Hotels and Restaurants workers

Desirous of getting work permit and

Permanent residence for “CANADA”

Only for F&B service persons ,Captains,

Manager and Executives can apply.

Age Between 18 to 45

For more information call on :82880-09862

Or E-mail their details on :-

Sudesh_bhasin06@yahoo.com

Requirement

FULL TIME COMPUTER OPERATER M/F

GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF DTP WORK ON LINE FORM FILLING TYPING ETC AT TALAB TILLO

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONT 9419187111

Job Opportunity

Marketing Executive Qual 10+2

Salary 10000/month

Kashmir Watch House

1st Floor, 420/A, Near BSNL Office, Apsara Road,

Gandhi Nagar,Jammu

9419015612, 01913510579

Job Opportunity

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE candidate for OFFICE PURPOSE (Having Basic Knowledge of Computer + Good Communication Skill).

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

info@trinityvaastu.com

CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719

EVERGREEN EDUCATION TRUST

UPPER GADI GARH, NEAR JAGDEV BAKERY, AIRPORT ROAD, JAMMU J&K 181101

JOB OPPORTUNITY

PROFILE : I.T. TRAINER

NO. OF POSITION: 5

PROFILE : SOFT SKILL TRAINER

NO. OF POSITION: 2

PROFILE : HOUSE KEEPING

NO. OF POSITION: 1

JOB LOCATION: JAMMU

SEND YOUR CV’S ON: itoukirul@gmail.com

or call us : 9818923878

DRIVER REQUIRED

Driver required for TATA Mobile from Bakshi Nagar or

Nr By area.

Contact:- 9622338333

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Distributors in Telecom Sector

Min. Investment 1 lakh

Max. Investment 5 lakh

Earn handsome return

Location : Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar.

Contact Details : 9055500050, 6005801002

FastBeetle, now in your town and we are hiring for multiple positions

1. Business Development Executive (1)

Min exp: 2+ years

2. Delivery Executive (1)

DL mandatory

Send your resume at hr@fastbeetle.com

Or call +916006506202, 7006954857

Address: Ground Floor Qtr 269, Bakhshi Nagar, Jammu

Required

IELTS trainer (F)

Full Time only

Experienced preferred

Shastri Nagar

9086061388

Start Online Concept

Work in Flexible Hours

Earning Potential 15000 – 35000k

Contact: 7989603327

Guru Kripa Food Products requires

Sales person – 5

Distributors- only interested may call WhatsApp your resume or call @ 9070973666

Also requires sales boy/ sales girl for fashion showroom whatsapp or call @ 9419141779

JOB VACANCY

Required telecaller for International BPO with excellent fluency in English speaking and understanding and good computer knowledge. Qualification any graduate. Experience preferred. Work five days a week. Night shift. Salary 12K to 25K. Pick up and drop provided. Location Miran Sahib.

What’s app resume

or call at 9797535863

Required

IELTS trainer (F)

Full Time only

experienced preferred

Shastri Nagar

9086061388

REQUIREMENT

We are looking for a smart and active Female to handle front office operation in a coaching Inst.

Contact: 8082048324

Job job job

A Govt Registered firm Requires 74 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu and Kashmir UT.

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above

Income : 12,000 to 16,000/- per month

(As per Co. Rules)

So come with full Bio Data at

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

824-A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar

near Bata Showroom

Contact No. 9906029039/9796256081

Urgent Required

faculty, English, Reasoning math.

Physics, chemistry, biology,

upto 10th all subject

Home Tutor Male/

female 1000. nos

(Shine Tutorial Exchange road Jammu)

Mob. 7889747922, 7889410595

Required

A purchaser for a construction company, who can drive Scooty/Car, having a valid driving license.

Contact :

9906301664

Required

(1) Telecaller (Female)

(2) Front Office Executive (Male)

WhatsApp@9055580001

Only WhatsApp,

No Calls Please

Required

1. Accountant (M/F)- 01,

(Busy & Tally Software Knowledge)

2. Vehicle Spare Part Store Incharge. – 01

Contact No. 9797323333