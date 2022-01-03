Employment Jan 3, 2022

REQUIRED
Aarohi Enterprises required
4 persons for the following posts :-
Technician & Service Engineer
Repair of Microwave, Induction, Cooker, Gyser, Heater, Blower, Fan.
Minimum Experience required – 2 years
Address : Vishal Nagar, Talab Tillo, Jammu
Contact No. 8825044805, 9086024802
URGENTLY REQD. TUTORS
FOR 4TH, 5TH, 6TH, 7TH, 8TH, 9TH, 10TH, 11TH & 12TH (MED, NON-MED, COMMERCE ARTS.
NEET/IIT-JEE Main Advanced
BANKING, JKSSB, SSC, NDA, ENGLISH
SPOKEN, IAS & KAS
B.A., B.COM, B.SC. BBA, BCA
* WHATSAPP/CALL – 9149505059
* HOME TUTORS ALSO APPLY
* CLASS ROOMS AVAILABLE FOR TUTORS ON SHARING/COMMISSION BASIS/RENT
Required Medical Representatives
For Reputed Pharma Firm
1) One for Jammu, Samba, Kathua
2) One for Rajouri, Poonch (Local of Rajouri)
3) One for Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban (Local of Doda)
Qualification : Graduate/Post Graduate
Contact: 9906079302, 9682101820
JOB OPENING
1. Senior Sales Executive – Tea
Minimum 5+ Years of marketing experience in Tea industry.
2. Senior Sales Executive – FMCG
Minimum 5+ Years of marketing experience in Grains, Pulses, Oil & Ghee industry.
Must have knowledge of Wholesale, Distribution and Retail channels.
(SUNDAY OPEN)
Contact – Shiv Shakti Traders, Jammu
9622044437
Email – info.sstradersindia@gmail.com
JOB
Accountant – 1
Salesman – 1
Full Time Job
Universal Agencies
Deeli Road, Channi
9419230642, 7006206868, 9419254272
We are Hiring !
Advanced & Best Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Senior & Junior Software Developers (Sal:25,000-75,000)
C#,ASP.NET,MVC,HTML,CSS,MYSQL,JQUERY,JAVA SCRIPT.
IT Support Executives (Sal:10,000-15,000)
Min 1 years of experience. Call centre experience will be advantage.
Lead Generator/Data Entry operator (Sal: 10,000-12000)
Candidate must have good English communication skills
Contact us: 7051002662
Email: jkresume@peoplecentral.co
TEACHERS REQUIRED
FOR GENERAL/SOCIAL STUDIES
(NDA / CDS SYLLABUS)
FOR BRIGADIER JAMWAL’S
LAKSHYA DEFENCE
ACADEMY
AMBPHALLA, JMU
CONTACT: 9797519939
Jobs@no registration fees!
1.MS Expert (F)
For Data Entry & documents handling (Exp. Only)
Work from home
2.MS expert for Personal Assistant (m/f) (Exp. Only)
Salary : 14k to 18k
Work from office
3.Customer Care Executive (m/f) for Pvt Ltd Co.
Salary : 13k to 16k
Calling & Excel Expert (Exp. Only)
Dreammakerz 8713000033
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1.Field Executive Jammu City 4 No
2. Field Executive Udhampur 2 No
3.Field Executive Kathua 2 No
4. Field Executive Doda 2 No
5.Field Executive Srinagar 2 No
6.Field Executive Anantnag 2 No
7.Backend Executive Jammu 2 No
Contact : Mr. Wasim
+91 7780954908
+91 9797706625
Address : 159/6 Channi Himmat Jammu
Note:- Two Wheeler must required for all locations
Required
Business Development Executive- 1 Nos
Qualification : BBA/BSc having experience in sale process (1-2 yrs)
Excellent communication skills.
Oversee the sales process
Salary : Negotiable
Send your resume to :
smartlabjmu@gmail.com
9419102509
GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY
For, Hotels and Restaurants workers
Desirous of getting work permit and
Permanent residence for “CANADA”
Only for F&B service persons ,Captains,
Manager and Executives can apply.
Age Between 18 to 45
For more information call on :82880-09862
Or E-mail their details on :-
Sudesh_bhasin06@yahoo.com
Requirement
FULL TIME COMPUTER OPERATER M/F
GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF DTP WORK ON LINE FORM FILLING TYPING ETC AT TALAB TILLO
SALARY NEGOTIABLE
CONT 9419187111
Job Opportunity
Marketing Executive Qual 10+2
Salary 10000/month
Kashmir Watch House
1st Floor, 420/A, Near BSNL Office, Apsara Road,
Gandhi Nagar,Jammu
9419015612, 01913510579
Job Opportunity
REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE candidate for OFFICE PURPOSE (Having Basic Knowledge of Computer + Good Communication Skill).
SALARY NO BAR
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
SEND YOUR RESUME AT
info@trinityvaastu.com
CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719
EVERGREEN EDUCATION TRUST
UPPER GADI GARH, NEAR JAGDEV BAKERY, AIRPORT ROAD, JAMMU J&K 181101
JOB OPPORTUNITY
PROFILE : I.T. TRAINER
NO. OF POSITION: 5
PROFILE : SOFT SKILL TRAINER
NO. OF POSITION: 2
PROFILE : HOUSE KEEPING
NO. OF POSITION: 1
JOB LOCATION: JAMMU
SEND YOUR CV’S ON: itoukirul@gmail.com
or call us : 9818923878
DRIVER REQUIRED
Driver required for TATA Mobile from Bakshi Nagar or
Nr By area.
Contact:- 9622338333
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Distributors in Telecom Sector
Min. Investment 1 lakh
Max. Investment 5 lakh
Earn handsome return
Location : Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar.
Contact Details : 9055500050, 6005801002
FastBeetle, now in your town and we are hiring for multiple positions
1. Business Development Executive (1)
Min exp: 2+ years
2. Delivery Executive (1)
DL mandatory
Send your resume at hr@fastbeetle.com
Or call +916006506202, 7006954857
Address: Ground Floor Qtr 269, Bakhshi Nagar, Jammu
Required
IELTS trainer (F)
Full Time only
Experienced preferred
Shastri Nagar
9086061388
Start Online Concept
Work in Flexible Hours
Earning Potential 15000 – 35000k
Contact: 7989603327
Guru Kripa Food Products requires
Sales person – 5
Distributors- only interested may call WhatsApp your resume or call @ 9070973666
Also requires sales boy/ sales girl for fashion showroom whatsapp or call @ 9419141779
JOB VACANCY
Required telecaller for International BPO with excellent fluency in English speaking and understanding and good computer knowledge. Qualification any graduate. Experience preferred. Work five days a week. Night shift. Salary 12K to 25K. Pick up and drop provided. Location Miran Sahib.
What’s app resume
or call at 9797535863
Required
IELTS trainer (F)
Full Time only
experienced preferred
Shastri Nagar
9086061388
REQUIREMENT
We are looking for a smart and active Female to handle front office operation in a coaching Inst.
Contact: 8082048324
Job job job
A Govt Registered firm Requires 74 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu and Kashmir UT.
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above
Income : 12,000 to 16,000/- per month
(As per Co. Rules)
So come with full Bio Data at
MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE
824-A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar
near Bata Showroom
Contact No. 9906029039/9796256081
Urgent Required
faculty, English, Reasoning math.
Physics, chemistry, biology,
upto 10th all subject
Home Tutor Male/
female 1000. nos
(Shine Tutorial Exchange road Jammu)
Mob. 7889747922, 7889410595
Required
A purchaser for a construction company, who can drive Scooty/Car, having a valid driving license.
Contact :
9906301664
Required
(1) Telecaller (Female)
(2) Front Office Executive (Male)
WhatsApp@9055580001
Only WhatsApp,
No Calls Please
Required
1. Accountant (M/F)- 01,
(Busy & Tally Software Knowledge)
2. Vehicle Spare Part Store Incharge. – 01
Contact No. 9797323333