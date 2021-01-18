Employment Jan 18, 2021

Required female candidates (full time)

Education councellor

B.Sc Nursing candidates for teaching Spoken English Trainer

Personality Development Trainer

Candidate for Social Media handling (3 each)

Monthly Salary 14000 to 16000

Venue : Gandhi Nagar & Rehari

Only Calling : 8493863173

ACCOUNTANT CUM CASHIER

Wanted immediate services of an Accountant cum Cashier for full time having minimum 10 Years experience in accounts matter and should be well equipped in computer operations.

Salary Negotiable.

May Contact personally in our office at M/s Anil Kumar Kapahi Contractor near 4th Bridge Lower Beli Charana Jammu 180003. Ph. No. 0191-2227899.

Email:- kapahi.engineers@gmail.com

Website : www.kapahiengineers.com

JOB

Job in leading Pizza Company

for Delivery

Salary upto 9000 to 15000 Per Month

PF+ESI + Bonus + Insurance facility

Fuel and Bike will be given by company

Driving Licence is Must

Contact :

(1) 9780404092

(2) 8968696492

(3) 9622218385

Walk in interview

Required Female Service Coordinator for handling Interstate Operations of Electrical Appliances manufacturing Company, with minimum experience of 2 years.

Note:

1. Knowledge of MS-Office (Excel) is Compulsory.

2. Salary Negotiable.

Date of Interview:

18-1-2021, 19-1-2021

Company Address:-

M/s Classic Enterprises

Babliyana, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Road

Gangyal-Jammu-180010

Contact No: 9858507832, 9858507827

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Security Guard 10,000/-, PF ESI

Courier Boys – 10,000/- Petrol+ Mobile Charges + Incentive.

Sales Girl (Exp.) (10,000+)

Accountant: 25,000+

Electrician (Semi Govt Project) – 10,000+

Helper: 9,000+

Add: Opp ITI Colg. Shakti Nagar.

Contact: 8717095271, 9906300427

Urgently Required

Appointment call 9086193986

Interview Monday to Tuesday

1. Office in charge, Accountant, Computer operator

2. Telly caller, Office Assistant, Cashier.

3. Securty Guard, Packing Boy, Helper, Driver

4. Showroom M/F Shop M/F, Agency M/F

Visit with resume

Recruitment service

VACANCY

Following staff is required to a industrial unit at Bari Brahmana.

1> Website Designer (M/F) -1

2> Digital Marketing (M/F) – 1

3> Auto CAD Designer (M only) – 1 (Person having experience will be preferred, Accommodation will be provided to candidate)

4> Call Centre Operator (F) – (Job required attending customer calls )

Contact Details:

Phone / Whatsapp – 9797976644

Email: sanjayguptajammu@gmail.com

Mongia Steel Ltd Jammu

Required

* Civil Engineer’s – 5 post

* MBA Marketing – 5 post

* Yearly Package 15 lac

* CV Required

* Email: khajuriatrader1979@gmail.com

* Contact No.: 9906100777

EverGreen Hr. Sec. School

(English Medium Recognised by J&K Govt.)

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

Lecturers Required

For Teaching Physics to

11th & 12th Class.

Come with photo copies of documents for interview on 18-1-2021 and 19-1-2021 from 9 am to 1 pm.

URGENT REQUIRED

1) Relationship Manager – 10 M/F

2) Survey Executive – 10 M/F

Qualification – 10th, 12th, Grad.

Salary – (8000+ convenience + Incentives.)

(Fresher’s can also apply)

Age – (18yr. – 30yr)

Interview:- Mon, Tue, Wed (12 Noon – 4 pm)

Address:- Brilliant broking Pvt. Ltd., 496/A, Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact No:- 9419224690,

8082840204, 7889792369

Urgently Required

Front Office Executives (Male/ Female) for a reputed clinic in Gandhi Nagar

Candidate with basic computer knowledge will be preferred

Mob – 9622441333, 8803573579, 95969 66168