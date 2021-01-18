Employment Jan 18, 2021

Required female candidates (full time)
Education councellor
B.Sc Nursing candidates for teaching Spoken English Trainer
Personality Development Trainer
Candidate for Social Media handling (3 each)
Monthly Salary 14000 to 16000
Venue : Gandhi Nagar & Rehari
Only Calling : 8493863173
ACCOUNTANT CUM CASHIER
Wanted immediate services of an Accountant cum Cashier for full time having minimum 10 Years experience in accounts matter and should be well equipped in computer operations.
Salary Negotiable.
May Contact personally in our office at M/s Anil Kumar Kapahi Contractor near 4th Bridge Lower Beli Charana Jammu 180003. Ph. No. 0191-2227899.
Email:- kapahi.engineers@gmail.com
Website : www.kapahiengineers.com
JOB
Job in leading Pizza Company
for Delivery
Salary upto 9000 to 15000 Per Month
PF+ESI + Bonus + Insurance facility
Fuel and Bike will be given by company
Driving Licence is Must
Contact :
(1) 9780404092
(2) 8968696492
(3) 9622218385
Walk in interview
Required Female Service Coordinator for handling Interstate Operations of Electrical Appliances manufacturing Company, with minimum experience of 2 years.
Note:
1. Knowledge of MS-Office (Excel) is Compulsory.
2. Salary Negotiable.
Date of Interview:
18-1-2021, 19-1-2021
Company Address:-
M/s Classic Enterprises
Babliyana, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Road
Gangyal-Jammu-180010
Contact No: 9858507832, 9858507827
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Security Guard 10,000/-, PF ESI
Courier Boys – 10,000/- Petrol+ Mobile Charges + Incentive.
Sales Girl (Exp.) (10,000+)
Accountant: 25,000+
Electrician (Semi Govt Project) – 10,000+
Helper: 9,000+
Add: Opp ITI Colg. Shakti Nagar.
Contact: 8717095271, 9906300427
Urgently Required
Appointment call 9086193986
Interview Monday to Tuesday
1. Office in charge, Accountant, Computer operator
2. Telly caller, Office Assistant, Cashier.
3. Securty Guard, Packing Boy, Helper, Driver
4. Showroom M/F Shop M/F, Agency M/F
Visit with resume
Recruitment service
VACANCY
Following staff is required to a industrial unit at Bari Brahmana.
1> Website Designer (M/F) -1
2> Digital Marketing (M/F) – 1
3> Auto CAD Designer (M only) – 1 (Person having experience will be preferred, Accommodation will be provided to candidate)
4> Call Centre Operator (F) – (Job required attending customer calls )
Contact Details:
Phone / Whatsapp – 9797976644
Email: sanjayguptajammu@gmail.com
Mongia Steel Ltd Jammu
Required
* Civil Engineer’s – 5 post
* MBA Marketing – 5 post
* Yearly Package 15 lac
* CV Required
* Email: khajuriatrader1979@gmail.com
* Contact No.: 9906100777
EverGreen Hr. Sec. School
(English Medium Recognised by J&K Govt.)
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
Lecturers Required
For Teaching Physics to
11th & 12th Class.
Come with photo copies of documents for interview on 18-1-2021 and 19-1-2021 from 9 am to 1 pm.
URGENT REQUIRED
1) Relationship Manager – 10 M/F
2) Survey Executive – 10 M/F
Qualification – 10th, 12th, Grad.
Salary – (8000+ convenience + Incentives.)
(Fresher’s can also apply)
Age – (18yr. – 30yr)
Interview:- Mon, Tue, Wed (12 Noon – 4 pm)
Address:- Brilliant broking Pvt. Ltd., 496/A, Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact No:- 9419224690,
8082840204, 7889792369
Urgently Required
Front Office Executives (Male/ Female) for a reputed clinic in Gandhi Nagar
Candidate with basic computer knowledge will be preferred
Mob – 9622441333, 8803573579, 95969 66168