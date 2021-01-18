11 Tips For Delhites To Take Care Of Skin During Winters

Whether you like the winter season or not, you certainly can’t deny the fact that it affects your skin. This happens due to a significant drop in the humidity levels, change in our oil-producing glands, and central heating dry heat. If you don’t take proper care of your skin from the very beginning, you may end up having some serious trouble.

The only solution then will be to contact the best Dermatologist in Delhi and follow their treatments. In case you wish to avoid all this trouble, you can follow some simple tips. These will help you maintain your skin well during the harsh winters of a city like Delhi to avoid getting it into bad shape. Let’s begin with the tips!

#1 Chose Fabrics Carefully

Winters simply means layering up multiple garments to protect your body from the cold. But in this process, you often forget that there is also your skin underneath clothes to take care of. Hence, you need to pick softer and more breathable fabrics for the clothes that come in direct contact with the skin. The smoother texture of the garment won't rub unnecessarily against your skin, avoiding itching or rashes.

#2 Add Layers Of Moisture

Clothes aren’t the only thing you can add layers of. Layering up your moisture routine will also help in keeping your skin hydrated for longer. Thus, it won’t end up looking dry and lifeless. A few steps you can include in your skincare routine are:

Serum: It should come first on your skin because it tends to attract the most moisture towards your skin. You can choose the one with hyaluronic acid for the best results.

Facial Oil: Oil on the face may sound a bit extensive for oily skin people, but it can do wonders for everyone. It helps keep the serum intact while offering additional hydration to the skin.

Cream: Finally, you can apply some face cream. Just like oil, it will protect the other two moisture layers and do its work of moisturizing as well. So you will obtain complete results.

#3 Moisturizing Natural Face Masks

You need not spend a significant amount of money on drugstore face masks. Instead, you can make some at home for proper hydration. For example, honey is known to be a natural hydrating agent. Therefore, you can pick it up as one of your mask’s ingredients and apply it to your face. Doing this at least thrice a week will show great results within no time.

#4 Lookout For Sensitive Area

The skin around your eyes and lips tend to be more sensitive towards dryness. That is why you need to take special care of it. You can begin by using unique products for them, such as:

Eyes: There are almost no oil glands around the eyes. It means you have to provide the skin there with some external hydration. For this, you can opt for eye-specific serums and creams that will provide moisture without irritating the skin.

Lips: Invest in some effective lip oils and balms if you wish to keep your lips plump and healthy.

#5 Go Natural

During Delhi winters, your skin will remain healthier when you switch to natural products. The products like soaps, face washes, and creams that you usually use tend to rip off your skin’s natural oils, leaving it dry. The condition worsens in the cold season as your skin doesn’t produce enough oil to compensate for the lost one. So it is better for you to go natural and keep your skin’s oils protected.

#6 Avoid Hot Water

While those long hot water baths may look tempting in winters, they can certainly damage your skin. The steaming water here dries off your skin. Hence, you won’t get that hydration even when you apply proper moisture layers. For this reason, you should avoid hot water and go for lukewarm water instead. It won’t feel cold while keeping your skin’s oils intact.

#7 Analyze Your Skin

Every skin is different. Thus, you first need to analyze your skin before opting for any specific skincare product. In case you have little knowledge about the same, you can contact your Dermatologist in Delhi. Being an expert, they will guide you correctly regarding the products that you should use. Plus, they will even warn you of anything that you should avoid to keep your skin healthy.

#8 Stay Away From Exfoliation

Exfoliating your skin once in a while helps in getting rid of dead skin and making your skin look healthy. But as your skin is already dry during winters, excessive exfoliation can lead to damaging it further. So you should stay away from over-exfoliating your skin. Even if you wish to scrub it, you can use a mild exfoliator.

#9 Protect From Sun

People think sunscreens are only for when you go out on the beaches. However, this is entirely wrong. You need to safeguard your skin from the sun, irrespective of place, weather, season, or other factors. It means you will have to apply an effective sunscreen even during the winters not to let the sun damage your skin further.

#10 Find Overnight Hydration

The night is the perfect time to deeply hydrate your skin with ingredients like jojoba, rosehip, and soybean. As these components provide high amounts of moisture, your skin can easily absorb it throughout the night. Therefore, you will find your skin to be soft and supple in the morning.

#11 Include The Correct Ingredients

If your summer skincare included dehydrating ingredients, you should keep away those products immediately. Instead of them, you can opt for more hydrating ingredients like Vitamin C, lipids, and hyaluronic acid. This tip is valid for all the products that you use for your skin ranging from cleanser to exfoliator to moisturizer. You need to look out for the right ingredients in all of them.

Conclusion

In case your skin gets into bad shape before you opt for these tips, you should contact your dermatologist. They will assist you with what you can do to protect your skin.