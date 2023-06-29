EMPLOYMENT (29-06-2023)

REQUIRED

Chemistry Teacher

for Coaching Institute

XI & XII

only JKBOSE

Salary – 10,000 PM

for 2 Hours

Add: Marh

8899419552, 9541652912

Required

Female Cook/helper for preschool and daycare in Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Timing: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Interested may send their resume at

aptechmontana.jammugn@gmail.com

Or walk in.

Address: 641/A Aptech International preschool

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Contact: 88035 00005, 70060 38685

Required

A reputed company of Jammu requires:

Sr Computer Operator-1

Knowledge in BUSY A/c software and MS office with min experience of 10 years in Office Management.

Contact for High Salary & Bright Future.

9419185292- 9906087001

Required

1. Two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency (wholesale) preferable with owned vehicle.

2. Two Computer Operator with good knowledge of Computer.

3. Two Medical Representative with good experience in relevant field.

Salary Negotiable according to Experience.

Freshers can also apply.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com

Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224

REQUIRED

DISTRIBUTORS

WILDCRAFT is looking for a distributor for J&K for its multiple categories. If interested please reach out on 6006437664, 9419142450

WANTED

Required ITI Diploma Holder in Automobiles or Mechanical at Patta Paloura Road Jammu. Salary Negotiable

Contact :

J P Nayyar

9419190626

Required

1) EXPERIENCED CIVIL ENGINEER

2) AUTO CADD EXPERT

CONTACT

9419196962

REQUIRED

Bus driver and helper required for school buses from mentioned areas.

1. Samba District

2. Ghagwal

3. Hiranagar

4. Digiana

5. Gangyal

“Heavy License and experience required.”

Interested person please contact on given numbers from 29-06-2023 to 03-07-2023

between 10 AM to 2 PM

7051356444, 6005571714.

Required

Wanted a trained and skilled instructor / Driver for training purpose for reputed driving institute salary negotiable contact immediately.

9419138277

Job Vacancy

Marketing Executive

(Experience Must)

(Salary: Negotiable)

Job Location: Jammu region

Interview Call Timing: 10 am – 5 pm

Contact: 8899700777

nfc.godrej@outlook.com

TEACHERS REQUIRED

MATHS & SCIENCE

FOR NDA (12th) SYLLABUS

FOR BRIG JAMWAL’S

LAKSHYA DEFENCE ACADEMY

AMBPHALLA, JMU 9797519939

Immediately Required

(Education Project)

Distt Manager – 7 No.

Block Supervisor – 113 No.

Marketing Manager – 113 No.

Counsellor and Trainer – 113 No.

Telecaller – 100 No.

Eligibility : MBA, PG, M.Ed, B.Ed, etc.

Fresher and Exp. can also apply

Venue : SDP Consultancy

6005213805 (Whatsapp No. also)

Job Location – Jammu, Samba, Doda, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua & Ramban

Required

MAA VAISHNO COMPUTER CENTRE (MVCC) REGD.

“Requirement of Computer Teacher”

No. of vacancies Required Qualification

2 Nos. MCA, M.Sc. (IT), M.Sc. (CS)

or BCA, B.Sc. (IT), BSc (CS)

Having Computer teaching experience of 2 years i.e. Basic, Advance Excel, M.S. Access, Accounts Tally, Accounts Busy, Language, C,C++ Java, Python, Photoshop, Web Designing

At

M.V. Computer Centre, Maa Vaishno Building, Ward No. 6 Railway Road, Vijaypur

Website: https://maavaishnocoaching centre.in

Mobile No. 7006160209. 8825036066