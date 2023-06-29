EMPLOYMENT (29-06-2023)

REQUIRED
Chemistry Teacher
for Coaching Institute
XI & XII
only JKBOSE
Salary – 10,000 PM
for 2 Hours
Add: Marh
8899419552, 9541652912
Required
Female Cook/helper for preschool and daycare in Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
Timing: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Interested may send their resume at
aptechmontana.jammugn@gmail.com
Or walk in.
Address: 641/A Aptech International preschool
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Contact: 88035 00005, 70060 38685
Required
A reputed company of Jammu requires:
Sr Computer Operator-1
Knowledge in BUSY A/c software and MS office with min experience of 10 years in Office Management.
Contact for High Salary & Bright Future.
9419185292- 9906087001
Required
1. Two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency (wholesale) preferable with owned vehicle.
2. Two Computer Operator with good knowledge of Computer.
3. Two Medical Representative with good experience in relevant field.
Salary Negotiable according to Experience.
Freshers can also apply.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com
Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224
REQUIRED
DISTRIBUTORS
WILDCRAFT is looking for a distributor for J&K for its multiple categories. If interested please reach out on 6006437664, 9419142450
WANTED
Required ITI Diploma Holder in Automobiles or Mechanical at Patta Paloura Road Jammu. Salary Negotiable
Contact :
J P Nayyar
9419190626
Required
1) EXPERIENCED CIVIL ENGINEER
2) AUTO CADD EXPERT
CONTACT
9419196962
REQUIRED
Bus driver and helper required for school buses from mentioned areas.
1. Samba District
2. Ghagwal
3. Hiranagar
4. Digiana
5. Gangyal
“Heavy License and experience required.”
Interested person please contact on given numbers from 29-06-2023 to 03-07-2023
between 10 AM to 2 PM
7051356444, 6005571714.
Required
Wanted a trained and skilled instructor / Driver for training purpose for reputed driving institute salary negotiable contact immediately.
9419138277
Job Vacancy
Marketing Executive
(Experience Must)
(Salary: Negotiable)
Job Location: Jammu region
Interview Call Timing: 10 am – 5 pm
Contact: 8899700777
nfc.godrej@outlook.com
TEACHERS REQUIRED
MATHS & SCIENCE
FOR NDA (12th) SYLLABUS
FOR BRIG JAMWAL’S
LAKSHYA DEFENCE ACADEMY
AMBPHALLA, JMU 9797519939
Immediately Required
(Education Project)
Distt Manager – 7 No.
Block Supervisor – 113 No.
Marketing Manager – 113 No.
Counsellor and Trainer – 113 No.
Telecaller – 100 No.
Eligibility : MBA, PG, M.Ed, B.Ed, etc.
Fresher and Exp. can also apply
Venue : SDP Consultancy
6005213805 (Whatsapp No. also)
Job Location – Jammu, Samba, Doda, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua & Ramban
Required
MAA VAISHNO COMPUTER CENTRE (MVCC) REGD.
“Requirement of Computer Teacher”
No. of vacancies Required Qualification
2 Nos. MCA, M.Sc. (IT), M.Sc. (CS)
or BCA, B.Sc. (IT), BSc (CS)
Having Computer teaching experience of 2 years i.e. Basic, Advance Excel, M.S. Access, Accounts Tally, Accounts Busy, Language, C,C++ Java, Python, Photoshop, Web Designing
At
M.V. Computer Centre, Maa Vaishno Building, Ward No. 6 Railway Road, Vijaypur
Website: https://maavaishnocoaching centre.in
Mobile No. 7006160209. 8825036066