Peaceful Eid ul Adha Prayers Held Across Jammu And Kashmir

Hazratbal Shrine Witnessed Largest Congregation in Kashmir, Eidgah in Jammu; prayers concluded peacefully: Officials

JAMMU, Jun 29: Eid ul Adha prayers were observed with immense devotion and enthusiasm across the Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The largest congregation took place at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar with thousands of worshipers gathered to offer prayers, followed by similar gatherings at Chraari Sharief in Budgam and various Eid gahs across other districts.

An official said that the peaceful atmosphere prevailed throughout as prayers were concluded peacefully across Kashmir.

Hazratbal Shrine, a revered spiritual site in Srinagar, witnessed a sea of worshipers, united in prayer and seeking blessings on the occasion of Eid ul Adha. People, adorned in traditional attire, thronged the shrine premises from early morning.

Similarly, Chraari Sharief in Budgam and other Eid gahs across Jammu and Kashmir echoed with the resounding prayers of the faithful as people from various walks of life came together to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

In Jammu, the largest congregation was observed at Eid gah Jammu, where devotees gathered to offer prayers and seek blessings. The venue reverberated with the beautiful recitation of prayers and the heartfelt supplications of the worshipers.

An official said that the administration and local authorities had made meticulous arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of prayers and to facilitate the comfort and safety of the worshipers.

Adequate security measures were put in place to maintain a peaceful environment. Eid prayers concluded on peaceful note, he added. (KNS)