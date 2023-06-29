Understanding the dilemma of autonomy in higher education – discusses Vineet Gupta Ashoka University Founder

Autonomy, a cornerstone of academic freedom, has long been cherished in higher education institutions worldwide. It enables educators and researchers to pursue knowledge, innovate and challenge societal norms. As per UNESCO institutional autonomy is, “a degree of self-governance, necessary for effective decision making by institutes of higher education regarding their academic work standards, management, and related activities”. Autonomy should be looked at beyond academic freedom to encompas self-governance, financial management and control. However, with autonomy comes responsility to effectively manage and be accountable towards all stakeholders – government, students, parents, teachers etc.  Vineet Gupta Ashoka University Founder and an esteemed educator, shares that “in Ashoka we have kept a right balance between autonomy with accountability, we have strict norms on admission policies, allocation of resources and funds, at the same time we have given autonomy to the teachers on the academic front and have set high standards through effective self -goverance.”

The essence of autonomy

A UGC policy on autonomy states that the institutions with high accreditation scores awarded by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), can start courses, research facilities and programmes without seeking the commission’s permission. As per a slightly dated report (2018), so far 62 universities and colleges had been granted  a degree of freedom from the oversight of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The institutions with a NAAC score of 3.51 (out of 4) are free from external reviews as well. These institutions will get complete autonomy by which they can start new courses, departments, programmes, off campus centres, skill courses, research parks, appoint overseas faculty members, take foreign students, offer variable incentive packages and introduce online distance learning courses.

While in general, Autonomy is welcomed, there are concerns that this would lead to high fees, ad hoc teaching appointments and the neglect of those academic disciplines which are less immediately connected to industry.  High fees is due to the regulation that all programmes started by autonomous institutions without the commission’s permission must be financed by them.  This might affect in the long run as the Universities will be forced to take in students who can pay, while ignoring the meritorious students from humble backgrounds.

A study by UNESCO (2014), covering five countries in Asia was conducted to focus on institutional autonomy and its importance in higher education institutions. It was found that in all the countries, these reforms have improved the role of the head of the institution, enhanced their overall effectiveness, along with reduction in decision-making due to greater autonomy.

Defining Accountbaility

As per Mortimer  (1972), there are  external accountability i.e society at large  and  internal  accountability i.e intra -institutions accountability.

In India’s pluralistic  society,  apart from accreditation  and  institutional  authorizations  which  enables  the  universities  to  function,  public opinion serves as an important  factor  of accountability,  which guides  institutions to fall into  line with  certain societal trends and  manifestations.  They  are  accountable  to  society  for  the  functions  they  perform, and are also  accountable  to  the   executive,  legislative and  judiciary for  efficiency  in  their operations, for controlling  deviant faculty  and  student behaviour, and  for  essential fairness and due  process in  their internal decision-making process.

The  internal  accountability   has  to do with  the  measurement  of factors such  as the  performance  and  activities within the  university  of members of  the  teaching and research  staff  in  relation  to  their actual function  within the  institution; the measurement  of the academic and personal per-formance  of students  from  the  standpoint of the institution,  and the  performance  of the  admi-nistrative and manual personnel (these being the categories  of staff in any university).

 Autonomy with Accountability

The institutions need to balance  between the need for self-governance and the obligation to deliver quality education. Maintaining the right balance requires defining boundaries, establishing ethical standards and fostering a culture of responsibility.

“While autonomy is crucial, it must be tempered with a sense of responsibility towards society and the students we serve. A collaborative approach can reconcile the tensions between autonomy and accountability, fostering a shared vision for higher education,” states Vineet Gupta Ashoka University Founder.