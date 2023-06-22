EMPLOYMENT (22-06-2023)

Urgent Required

* Fresh Graduate having basic computer knowledge (Male only)

* Driver cum office boy having valid Driving License

457-A, Extension 3, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

Contact No. 9797504095

REQUIRED

Required Sales Cum Payments Collection

Co-ordinator/ Manager

( Male or female )

Minimum Qualification: Graduate

( Preference for MBA )

Timings : 10 am – 8 pm

Aggarwal Steels

( Near Army Picture Hall )

Khanpur, Nagrota

Contact at 9419195083, 6006211918

between 12.00 – 4.00 pm

URGENT REQUIRED

Office Admin: Male/ Female, Fresher/ Exp salary: 20000 to 30000

Store Supervisor: Exp/Fresher. Salary 15000 – 20000

Diploma Mechanical Fresher/Exp salary 12000 to 15000

Work for Home Frmale :Fresher/Exp salary 8000 to 12000

Receptionist Fresher/Exp salary 15000 to 20000

Address: Lakshmi Narayana Mandir near Alishan Collection A/417 Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Contact no:9149840451

Email:prjobsplacement96@gmail.com

JOBS

Require Pharmacy Professional with Degree/Diploma in Pharmacy or Medical Assistant having experience of working at Chemist Shop at Doda city and one computer operator having expderience of working in Marg Software.

Contact: 8289056505

Required

Typist having work experience in legal for Advocate Office (Documentation)

Contact No. 9205019544

7006958690

Teachers Required

MIER HR. SEC. SCHOOL

K.C. Morh, (near Chack Salarian ) Vijaypur

PGT

English (MA, B.Ed) 02 Nos

Maths (M.Sc, B.Ed) 01 Nos

Hindi (MA, B.Ed) 01 Nos

Biology (MSc, B.Ed) 01 Nos

Education (M.A. M.Ed/B.Ed 01 Nos

Physical Teacher (B.P.Ed/MP.Ed) 01 Nos

Art & Craft Teacher 02 Nos

Contact : 9419157170, 9469462388

Email.mierhrsecschool@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Billing: 12th/Graduate – Fresher/Exp.

Salary: 12 to 18K

Marketing Executive: 1 to 5 years of Exp. Salary: 3 to 4 LPA

Accounts Assistant – 6 month to 4 years

Salary: 10 to 20K

Computer Operator – 12th/Graduate

Fresher/exp. Both. Salary: 10 to 20:

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com