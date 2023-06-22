J&K | 2 LeT Terrorists Arrested In Anantnag’s Bijbhera; Arms, Ammunition Recovered

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jun 22: Anantnag Police on Thursday arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-associated terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in the Bijbhera area of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The police have also recovered Rs 1 lakh, 12 AK 47 rounds, and one grenade from their possession. The Anantnag Police have registered the case under the relevant sections at Bijbehara police station.

Further investigation is underway.