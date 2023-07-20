EMPLOYMENT (20-07-2023)

REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHER

FOR Playway In

Shastri Nagar

Mob.: 9070099926, 8899760700

REQUIRED

1. Outreach Worker 10500+T.A

(ANM/GNM/10+2/Graduate)

(For Jammu & Samba)

2. Counsellor 16000+T.A

(BA With experience/P.G in Psychology/Social Work/Sociology)

Apply with Complete Bio data.

Walk in Interview on 21th July & 22th July 2023 @ 11:00 AM

JKSPYM TI Govt. Project

H.no 83, Behind Durga Mandir Subash Nagar Ext. Near J&K Bank Toph Sherkhania Jammu

Contact: 9596750390/9906388111

Email id.: jkspym.tijksacs@gmail.com

Vacancy

Salesman: A male Candidate required for furnishing showroom. Person should be hard working.

Contact between 2 Pm- 5 PM

The Furnishing Mall Gulab Singh Marg Jammu

Job Alert !

branding elves pvt ltd

JOIN OUR TEAM OF EXPERTS!!

Openings For : PPC Specialist

Website Developer

Experience – More than 2 years

Forward your resume at

hr@viaens.com

OR

Call us on 7006353705

Address- Signature Tower, NH-44

Sainik Colony, Jammu-180015

CAMBRIDGE MONTESSORI

PRE-SCHOOL

Roop Nagar, jammu

urgently hiring !

We are seeking a female teacher with experience, but freshers are welcome too. Nurture young minds, unleash creativity and create lasting memories. Apply now !

Please mail your CV at :

cmpsjmu@gmail.com

Contact – 9845014916/9541087798

Required Staff

S.No. Name of Post Qualification

1. Lecturer in Chemistry M.Sc Chemistry+B.Ed

2. Lecturer in Physical

Education MPED/BPED

Salary negotiable

Date of Interview :- 22-07-2023

Time :- 9 AM to 1 PM

Contact No : 9419190547, 7889896780

Director

Pragmatic Institute of Education

Krishna Nagar, Miran Sahib

REQUIRED

Mr

(Medical representative 3 No)

Having minimum 3 year experience

Send your resume on the following details

Email:-

swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

Contact: 6005400611, 9541652188

NUCLEUS JAMMU CENTRE

Requires

EXPERIENCED FACULTY of PHYSICS

for

9TH, 10TH, 11th and 12th

SALARY 30K TO 40K depending

upon Experience

Call at 9796046468, 7006506673

320-A Shastri Nagar Jammu. Opposite Govt Girls HSS

Urgently Required

Service Engineer – Diploma or B.Tech in Electrical or Electronics – Fresher. Salary 15k + TA. Location – Jammu/Ramban.

Production Supervisor – 1 to 5 years of Exp. in any Manufacturing. Salary : 15k to 25k.

QA/QC – 1 to 7 years of Exp. Salary: 15k to 25k

Carpainter – 5 to 15 years of Exp.Salary

Production Manager – 8 to 12 years of Exp. in any manufacturing salary upto 12 LPA

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com