EMPLOYMENT (20-07-2023)

REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHER
FOR Playway In
Shastri Nagar
Mob.: 9070099926, 8899760700
REQUIRED
1. Outreach Worker 10500+T.A
(ANM/GNM/10+2/Graduate)
(For Jammu & Samba)
2. Counsellor 16000+T.A
(BA With experience/P.G in Psychology/Social Work/Sociology)
Apply with Complete Bio data.
Walk in Interview on 21th July & 22th July 2023 @ 11:00 AM
JKSPYM TI Govt. Project
H.no 83, Behind Durga Mandir Subash Nagar Ext. Near J&K Bank Toph Sherkhania Jammu
Contact: 9596750390/9906388111
Email id.: jkspym.tijksacs@gmail.com
Vacancy
Salesman: A male Candidate required for furnishing showroom. Person should be hard working.
Contact between 2 Pm- 5 PM
The Furnishing Mall Gulab Singh Marg Jammu
Job Alert !
branding elves pvt ltd
JOIN OUR TEAM OF EXPERTS!!
Openings For : PPC Specialist
Website Developer
Experience – More than 2 years
Forward your resume at
hr@viaens.com
OR
Call us on 7006353705
Address- Signature Tower, NH-44
Sainik Colony, Jammu-180015
CAMBRIDGE MONTESSORI
PRE-SCHOOL
Roop Nagar, jammu
urgently hiring !
We are seeking a female teacher with experience, but freshers are welcome too. Nurture young minds, unleash creativity and create lasting memories. Apply now !
Please mail your CV at :
cmpsjmu@gmail.com
Contact – 9845014916/9541087798
Required Staff
S.No. Name of Post Qualification
1. Lecturer in Chemistry M.Sc Chemistry+B.Ed
2. Lecturer in Physical
Education MPED/BPED
Salary negotiable
Date of Interview :- 22-07-2023
Time :- 9 AM to 1 PM
Contact No : 9419190547, 7889896780
Director
Pragmatic Institute of Education
Krishna Nagar, Miran Sahib
REQUIRED
Mr
(Medical representative 3 No)
Having minimum 3 year experience
Send your resume on the following details
Email:-
swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
Contact: 6005400611, 9541652188
NUCLEUS JAMMU CENTRE
Requires
EXPERIENCED FACULTY of PHYSICS
for
9TH, 10TH, 11th and 12th
SALARY 30K TO 40K depending
upon Experience
Call at 9796046468, 7006506673
320-A Shastri Nagar Jammu. Opposite Govt Girls HSS
Urgently Required
Service Engineer – Diploma or B.Tech in Electrical or Electronics – Fresher. Salary 15k + TA. Location – Jammu/Ramban.
Production Supervisor – 1 to 5 years of Exp. in any Manufacturing. Salary : 15k to 25k.
QA/QC – 1 to 7 years of Exp. Salary: 15k to 25k
Carpainter – 5 to 15 years of Exp.Salary
Production Manager – 8 to 12 years of Exp. in any manufacturing salary upto 12 LPA
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com