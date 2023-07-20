B R Sharma Takes Oath As J&K’s State Election Commissioner

SRINAGAR, July 20: Braj Raj Sharma was sworn in as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The oath of office was administered by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at a ceremony held at Raj Bhwan here.

Sharma a 1984 batch IAS officer has served as the chief secretary of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2015 to 2017. Sharma has served as the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India.

Sharma’s predecessor K K Sharma completed his term as SEC on February 1, 2023.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor had issued appointment orders of Sharma as the State Election Commissioner July 15.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by provision to sub-section (3) of section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Lieutenant Governor is pleased to appoint Braj Raj Sharma, IAS(Retd) as State Election Commissioner for Jammu and Kashmir,” the order reads.

It said Sharma shall hold the position of the State Election Commissioner till he attains the age of 65.