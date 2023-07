Anarnath Yatra 2023 | 6,523 Pilgrims Leave From Jammu Base Camp

Jammu, July 20: Chanting ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ as many as 6523 pilgrims on Thursday left from Bhagwati Nagar Base camp here for Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas.

An official said that a batch of 6523 pilgrims left the base camp in a convoy of 262 vehicles.

A group of 3746 pilgrims (2995 males, 665 females, two children, 75 sadhus and nine sadhvis) left for Pahalgam in a convoy of 167 vehicles.

For Baltal, 2777 pilgrims comprising 1750 males, 1020 females, one childd and six sadhus left in a convoy of 97 vehicles amid tight security arrangements.

The yatra that started on July 1 will conclude on August 31. (Agencies)