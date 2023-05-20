EMPLOYMENT (20-05-2023)

REQUIREMENT

Guru Kripa Printing Press Lamberi (District Rajouri) Near J&K Bank Lamberi Contact No. 9682553823

Designer (Printing Designs) -Vacancy-01

Dominant 514 operator -Vacancy -01

Digital Machine Konika 6500 operator Vacancy-01

Marketing Boy & Girl (In Jammu)- Vacancy -02

VACANCY

Salesman: Hardworking male candidate required for

Furnishing showroom

Contact between

2 pm to 5 pm

The Furnishing Mall

Gulab Singh Marg

Opp. Hotel Ramada, Jammu

Principal Wanted

Govt recognized School upto 10th class, Khanpur Nagrota.Candidates Only from Jagti and Nagrota to apply

9419140178

Required

Beautician for

Makeup Salon

Minimum 1 year Experience

Salary Negotiable

near JK Public School Kunjwani

7006356001, 8899491822

Urgent Required

Driver:- for personal car and Tata 207. Place of working area is Jammu.

Salary: – negotiate

Accountant: – Required Experience accountant and computer operator e.g. ms excel, online auctions etc.

Salary commensurate with experience.

Interested candidates can submit their resume on whatsapp.

Ph No.:-9906231115

email:-vrggroup0786@gmail.com l

Location Gangyal opp. Shiv Mandir

Required

SALES EXECUTIVE

(Qualification:-Graduate. )

(Resident:-Jammu city)

Visit with resume at:-

Kashmir Watch House,

420, Near BSNL office, Apsara road,

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Contact. 9797466324,6005135905.