EMPLOYMENT (20-05-2023)

REQUIREMENT
Guru Kripa Printing Press Lamberi (District Rajouri) Near J&K Bank Lamberi Contact No. 9682553823
Designer (Printing Designs) -Vacancy-01
Dominant 514 operator -Vacancy -01
Digital Machine Konika 6500 operator Vacancy-01
Marketing Boy & Girl (In Jammu)- Vacancy -02
VACANCY
Salesman: Hardworking male candidate required for
Furnishing showroom
Contact between
2 pm to 5 pm
The Furnishing Mall
Gulab Singh Marg
Opp. Hotel Ramada, Jammu
Principal Wanted
Govt recognized School upto 10th class, Khanpur Nagrota.Candidates Only from Jagti and Nagrota to apply
9419140178
Required
Beautician for
Makeup Salon
Minimum 1 year Experience
Salary Negotiable
near JK Public School Kunjwani
7006356001, 8899491822
Urgent Required
Driver:- for personal car and Tata 207. Place of working area is Jammu.
Salary: – negotiate
Accountant: – Required Experience accountant and computer operator e.g. ms excel, online auctions etc.
Salary commensurate with experience.
Interested candidates can submit their resume on whatsapp.
Ph No.:-9906231115
email:-vrggroup0786@gmail.com l
Location Gangyal opp. Shiv Mandir
Required
SALES EXECUTIVE
(Qualification:-Graduate. )
(Resident:-Jammu city)
Visit with resume at:-
Kashmir Watch House,
420, Near BSNL office, Apsara road,
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Contact. 9797466324,6005135905.