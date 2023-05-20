MeT Forecasts Widespread Rains From May 23-25 In Jammu And Kashmir

SRINAGAR, May 20: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather for now and widespread rains from May 23, night temperature recorded a rise but hovered below normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.7°C against 9.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.6°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.6°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.6°C against 2.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 8.3°C against 6.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.3°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.8°C against 3.0°C on previous night and it was below normal by 2.0°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 22.6°C against 21.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.3°C (below normal by 2.4°C), Batote 13.0°C (1.1°C below normal), Katra 18.6°C (2.3°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 9.6°C (below normal by 0.8°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 1.6°C and 6.2°C respectively, he said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, till May 22 weather is likely to be mainly clear. However, he said, a brief spell of rain/thunderstorm may occur at a few places towards late afternoon and evening.

From May 23 to 25, the weather department forecast widespread light to moderate rain/thunder/lightning with possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at few places. (Agencies)