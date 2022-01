EMPLOYMENT (20-01-2022)

VACANCY OPEN AT

ANYTIME FITNESS JAMMU

GENERAL TRAINER -8 NO

SALARY 8000-12000 `

SALES EXECUTIVE -6 NO

SALARY 8000-12000 `

TIMING 6:00 AM TO 3:00PM

1:00PM TO 10:00PM

PLUS FLEXIBLE TIMING

CALL -8082241444, 9055044444

DROP RESUME AT NARWAL.JAMMU@ANYTIMEFITNESS.IN

ABN PERSONNEL NETWORK

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FOR JAMMU/SRINAGAR/LEH

* SAP CONSULTANT : IT WITH SAP

CERTIFICATION

* ELECTRONIC ENGINEER- B.TECH WITH MIN ONE YEAR EXPERIENCE.

VISIT : HALL NO. 115,B-1, NORTH BLOCK, BAHU PLAZA JAMMU -180004. CONTACT : 01912478081

EMAIL US : ABN.NETWORK@REDIFFMAIL.COM

ABNPERSONNEL@REDIFFMAIL.COM

AMANMOVEMENT.ORG

FOR WOMEN HELPLINE 181,

NEW PLOTS, JAMMU.

INVITES APPLICATION FROM

DOGRI SPEAKING FEMALE GRADUATE HAVING EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND PASSION TO WORK IN SOCIAL SECTOR. THE APPLICANT SHOULD BE PROFICIENT IN COMPUTERS. PREFERENCE TO DEGREE OR EXPERIENCE IN SIMILAR SECTOR. INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN E-MAIL THEIR CVS AT HELP@181JANDK.IN

REQUIRED

JOB OPPORTUNITIES

COOKS, HELPERS AND SECURITY GUARDS

PLACE OF WORK SHALL BE JAMMU, HANDSOME SALARY

WITH FREE ACCOMODATION

CONTACT IMMEDIATELY AT 7006864524

JOB OPPORTUNITY

COMPANY REQUIRED SALE’S TEAM

IN DIFFERENT SECTOR.

SALE’S TEAM – NOS – 5

SALARY – 10,000 TO 18000/MONTH

INSURANCE ADVISOR (HEALTH INSURANCE)

WORK FROM HOME

MALE/FEMALE

EARNING 10,000 TO 50,000/MONTH

CALL NOW: 9906155071, 9596626786, 6283660315

ADDRESS: 400/A, GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU.

REQUIRED

1. AUTO CADD EXPERIENCED (CIVIL ENGINEER)

2. SURVEYOR (TOTAL STATION)

CONTACT: 9419196962

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1.FIELD EXECUTIVE JAMMU CITY 6 NO

2. FIELD EXECUTIVE UDHAMPUR 2 NO

3. FIELD EXECUTIVE KATHUA 2 NO

4. FIELD EXECUTIVE AKHNOOR 2 NO

5. FIELD EXECUTIVE SRINAGAR 2 NO

6. FIELD EXECUTIVE BUDGAM 2 NO

7. OFFICE ASSISTANT (FEMALE) JAMMU 2 NO

CONTACT : MR. WASIM

+91 7780954908

+91 7889303934

ADDRESS : 159/6 CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU

NOTE:- TWO WHEELER MUST REQUIRE

FOR ALL LOCATIONS

REQUIRED

IELTS TRAINER (F)

FULL TIME ONLY

EXPERIENCED PREFERRED

SHASTRI NAGAR

9086061388