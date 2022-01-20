Cloudy weather likely in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hrs

Srinagar, Jan 20: Rain lashed the plains while light snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of J&K on Thursday as the weather office forecast cloudy weather with isolated rain during the next 24 hours.

An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said: “Rain/snow occurred in J&K and Ladakh on Thursday. Weather is likely to remain generally cloudy during the next 24 hours.

“Foggy morning conditions prevailing in Jammu plains is likely to end tomorrow”.

Srinagar recorded 2.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.6 degree and Gulmarg minus 5.0 degree as the minimum temperature this morning.

In the Ladakh region, Drass registered minus 15.9 degree, Leh minus 6.1 and Kargil minus 15.0 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city clocked 8.5 degrees, Katra 7.5, Batote 2.1, Banihal 1.4 and Bhaderwah 1.6 as the minimum. (AGENCIES)