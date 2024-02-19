EMPLOYMENT (19-02-2024)

Urgently Required
Female Telecallers
And field executive
Fixed salary plus incentives
Add..
Last Morh Gandhi Nagar
9906941292,8082654583
Job Vacancy
A Medical Company requires 28 Boys & Girls for official & Non-official staff in J&K UT.
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad. & above
Income : 10,400 /- to 22600/- (P/M)
(As per Co. rules)
Note : Freshers can also apply
Interested candidates can visit our office at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu, opposite VIP Showroom
Contact :
9682351305, 9906029039
D R S I School,
Vijaypur
Teacher Required
1) Kindergarden (Female only)
2) Primary classes( Female only)
3) Physical Trainer(PT)
4) Art and craft
Send Resume on
Whatsapp: 9906138418
REQUIRED
Vishal Jeweller
We want an experienced sales girl for Jewellery shop at Lower Roop Nagar Jammu.
Contact No: 9906252480, 7006818159
REQUIRED
Female Tele Callers Needed ASAP, Experienced Preferred, Freshers Welcome to Apply.
Negotiable salary!
For additional details,
contact 7051141743.
Send your resume over WhatsApp at 7051141743.
Email:- rayatbahrajammu@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
A leading Manpower Consultancy requires professionals
Business Executive (M) for FMCG having exp of handling sales team – Sa. 5 lacs to 7 lacs.
Sales Team Leader (M) – for FMCG 2-4 yrs exp of FMCG or Telecom Sector – Sal. 30,000
Accounts Officer/ Executive (M)
B.Com/M.Com having 2-8 yrs exp in General Accounting & Tally knowing- Sal. 30,000+
Store Executive (M) – For Pharma Graduate having knowledge of RM/PM & Finished goods – Sal. 3 lacs+
B.Sc (PCM)/ M.Sc/B.Pharma (M/F) – Pharma/Agro M/s Executive/ Computer Operator (M/F).
Synergy Consultants
9-B/C, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
(M): 9419310971, Email: synergyjmu@yahoo.co.in
Urgently Required Staff
Private sector job Lmt. MNC company.
1. Office Assistant Female, Accountant.
2. Sales girl, telecaller, receptionist
3. Floor Executive Computer Operator. Billing Operator
4. Office Administrator Female, Counselor
5. Teachers, Nurses. Driver
Interview 19 Feb to 21 Feb
Appointment call 9055356488
Urgently Required
1) Accounts Manager (Experience/Fresher)
2) Computer operator ( Fresher/Experience)
3) Work from home (Having laptops and internet)
4) Chef/Cook ( Fresher/ Experience)
4) Drivers (LMV/ Heavy licence)
5) Electrical Engineer/Mechanical Engineer (Fresher/ Experience)
6) B.Sc/M.SC Agriculture Plus MBA(For Srinagar)
7) Receptionist/Telecallers/Counsellor (Fresher)
8) Security guards (Ex serviceman)
Contact
Brave security and Placement Services
Mobile Number:-9797721646 9796733175
Email id -bsbravesec@gmail.com
Address:- 669 Sector -C Sanik Colony Jammu
Branch office -Srinagar
Mobile number:-9103646762
REQUIRED
Required delivery associate & Loader for Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Experience & Fresher can apply
Salary – Handsome salary, Fuel extra, PF/Esic extra, Bonus extra.Incentive extra.
Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass
Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.
Locations –
1.Narwal
2.Toph Morh (near Best Price)
3.Vijaypur
For more info
Contact no. 7051837275