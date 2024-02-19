EMPLOYMENT (19-02-2024)

Urgently Required

Female Telecallers

And field executive

Fixed salary plus incentives

Add..

Last Morh Gandhi Nagar

9906941292,8082654583

Job Vacancy

A Medical Company requires 28 Boys & Girls for official & Non-official staff in J&K UT.

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad. & above

Income : 10,400 /- to 22600/- (P/M)

(As per Co. rules)

Note : Freshers can also apply

Interested candidates can visit our office at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu, opposite VIP Showroom

Contact :

9682351305, 9906029039

D R S I School,

Vijaypur

Teacher Required

1) Kindergarden (Female only)

2) Primary classes( Female only)

3) Physical Trainer(PT)

4) Art and craft

Send Resume on

Whatsapp: 9906138418

REQUIRED

Vishal Jeweller

We want an experienced sales girl for Jewellery shop at Lower Roop Nagar Jammu.

Contact No: 9906252480, 7006818159

REQUIRED

Female Tele Callers Needed ASAP, Experienced Preferred, Freshers Welcome to Apply.

Negotiable salary!

For additional details,

contact 7051141743.

Send your resume over WhatsApp at 7051141743.

Email:- rayatbahrajammu@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

A leading Manpower Consultancy requires professionals

Business Executive (M) for FMCG having exp of handling sales team – Sa. 5 lacs to 7 lacs.

Sales Team Leader (M) – for FMCG 2-4 yrs exp of FMCG or Telecom Sector – Sal. 30,000

Accounts Officer/ Executive (M)

B.Com/M.Com having 2-8 yrs exp in General Accounting & Tally knowing- Sal. 30,000+

Store Executive (M) – For Pharma Graduate having knowledge of RM/PM & Finished goods – Sal. 3 lacs+

B.Sc (PCM)/ M.Sc/B.Pharma (M/F) – Pharma/Agro M/s Executive/ Computer Operator (M/F).

Synergy Consultants

9-B/C, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

(M): 9419310971, Email: synergyjmu@yahoo.co.in

Urgently Required Staff

Private sector job Lmt. MNC company.

1. Office Assistant Female, Accountant.

2. Sales girl, telecaller, receptionist

3. Floor Executive Computer Operator. Billing Operator

4. Office Administrator Female, Counselor

5. Teachers, Nurses. Driver

Interview 19 Feb to 21 Feb

Appointment call 9055356488

Urgently Required

1) Accounts Manager (Experience/Fresher)

2) Computer operator ( Fresher/Experience)

3) Work from home (Having laptops and internet)

4) Chef/Cook ( Fresher/ Experience)

4) Drivers (LMV/ Heavy licence)

5) Electrical Engineer/Mechanical Engineer (Fresher/ Experience)

6) B.Sc/M.SC Agriculture Plus MBA(For Srinagar)

7) Receptionist/Telecallers/Counsellor (Fresher)

8) Security guards (Ex serviceman)

Contact

Brave security and Placement Services

Mobile Number:-9797721646 9796733175

Email id -bsbravesec@gmail.com

Address:- 669 Sector -C Sanik Colony Jammu

Branch office -Srinagar

Mobile number:-9103646762

REQUIRED

Required delivery associate & Loader for Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Experience & Fresher can apply

Salary – Handsome salary, Fuel extra, PF/Esic extra, Bonus extra.Incentive extra.

Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass

Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.

Locations –

1.Narwal

2.Toph Morh (near Best Price)

3.Vijaypur

For more info

Contact no. 7051837275