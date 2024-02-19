Trafficked Bihar Woman Rescued In Jammu And Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Feb 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has rescued a woman trafficked from Bihar in the Union Territory’s Bandipora district, officials said on Monday.

”Bandipora police rescued a lady victim of human trafficking belonging to Bihar, illegally sold to one person namely Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh s/o Nazir Ahmad r/o Banyari Ajas,” the district’s police said in a post on X.

Cognisance has been taken under relevant sections of the law, it said. (Agencies)