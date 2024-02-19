Srinagar-Leh Highway Closed Due To Heavy Snowfall

Srinagar, Feb 19: Major snowfall during the last 24 hours closed most of the highways leading out of Kashmir in J&K on Monday except the Srinagar-Jammu highway on which traffic was moving smoothly.

Traffic department officials said that Srinagar-Jammu national highway is open for traffic while the Srinagar-Leh, Mughal Road, Bandipora-Gurez road, Sinthan-Kishtwar and roads leading to Keran/Karnah border towns are also closed.

While the Valley received rainfall, higher reaches like Zojila Pass, Baltal, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Doodhpathri, Gurez, etc., received heavy snowfall during the last 24 hours.

Reports from Gulmarg ski resort said heavy snowfall was continuing there in the morning.

The MeT department had forecast rain/snow till February 21 after which the weather is expected to improve. (Agencies)