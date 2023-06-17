EMPLOYMENT (17-06-2023)

URGENT REQUIRED

Office Manager (Female)

Salary 20 K to 25 K

Front Office (Female)

10 K to 15 K

House Keeping (Female)

8 K to 10 K

Feel free to call us

6006501901

Job Opportunities

AMARON BATTERIES & L&T ELECTRICALS

1. Sales Executive for AMARON Batteries & L&T Electricals Ltd. – 4 No.

Education – Graduate / Diploma having experience

2. MIS Office Co-ordinator – Office job – 1 No.

Education – Diploma in computer having experience

Salary no bar for deserving candidates.

Interested candidates may post their CV through e mail to ueijammu2007@gmail.com or meet personally with Sh. F.C Sharma (Mno.99060-00450) after taking prior appointment.

Address : F-67 Shiv Nagar behind AG office Jammu (J&K)

Vacancy

Required Fresher/Experienced Computer knowing boy for Computer Shop.

Marketing/Delivery – 2 No.

Salary Negotiable

Interested candidates may apply

9858108557/9419138557

GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT. LTD.

Opposite Digiana Ashram – J&K

Mob.: 9055500617

Particulars Nos.

Accountant 4

Receptionist 1

HR and Administration 1

Digital Marketing 1

Advocate Associate 3

Salary is given as per market standard,

Walk in interview timing : 1 PM to 3 PM

Carry your CV and other relevant documents like mark sheet, degree, earlier employment doc.

REQUIRED

Following posts vacant in a reputed College at Bari Brahmana:

* Lecturer in Physical Education – B.P.Ed./M.P.Ed. with min 55% marks.

* Driver for Car – Having valid driving licnece.

Apply immediately. Salary – Negotiable

Contact : 9086800509

Email – hrdet2@gmail.com

Urgently Required Staff

1. Female Accountant knowledge of tally, busy

2. Sales Manager, Store Incharge. Computer Operator

3. Office Assistant, Receptionist

4. Telecaller, Helper, Driver, Accountant .

5. Relationship Manager, Sales Executive

6. Securty Guard Talab Tillo. Badibramna, Jewel. Day/Night shift

Appointment call 6006796637

Email : vaman1226@gmail.com

Friday to Monday

REQUIRED

DRIVER/HELPER

Multipurpose Worker – Male with Driver’s Licence in Gandhi Nagar

CONTACT No. :

8587962237