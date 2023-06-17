EMPLOYMENT (17-06-2023)

URGENT REQUIRED
Office Manager (Female)
Salary 20 K to 25 K
Front Office (Female)
10 K to 15 K
House Keeping (Female)
8 K to 10 K
Feel free to call us
6006501901
Job Opportunities
AMARON BATTERIES & L&T ELECTRICALS
1. Sales Executive for AMARON Batteries & L&T Electricals Ltd. – 4 No.
Education – Graduate / Diploma having experience
2. MIS Office Co-ordinator – Office job – 1 No.
Education – Diploma in computer having experience
Salary no bar for deserving candidates.
Interested candidates may post their CV through e mail to ueijammu2007@gmail.com or meet personally with Sh. F.C Sharma (Mno.99060-00450) after taking prior appointment.
Address : F-67 Shiv Nagar behind AG office Jammu (J&K)
Vacancy
Required Fresher/Experienced Computer knowing boy for Computer Shop.
Marketing/Delivery – 2 No.
Salary Negotiable
Interested candidates may apply
9858108557/9419138557
GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT. LTD.
Opposite Digiana Ashram – J&K
Mob.: 9055500617
Particulars Nos.
Accountant 4
Receptionist 1
HR and Administration 1
Digital Marketing 1
Advocate Associate 3
Salary is given as per market standard,
Walk in interview timing : 1 PM to 3 PM
Carry your CV and other relevant documents like mark sheet, degree, earlier employment doc.
REQUIRED
Following posts vacant in a reputed College at Bari Brahmana:
* Lecturer in Physical Education – B.P.Ed./M.P.Ed. with min 55% marks.
* Driver for Car – Having valid driving licnece.
Apply immediately. Salary – Negotiable
Contact : 9086800509
Email – hrdet2@gmail.com
Urgently Required Staff
1. Female Accountant knowledge of tally, busy
2. Sales Manager, Store Incharge. Computer Operator
3. Office Assistant, Receptionist
4. Telecaller, Helper, Driver, Accountant .
5. Relationship Manager, Sales Executive
6. Securty Guard Talab Tillo. Badibramna, Jewel. Day/Night shift
Appointment call 6006796637
Email : vaman1226@gmail.com
Friday to Monday
REQUIRED
DRIVER/HELPER
Multipurpose Worker – Male with Driver’s Licence in Gandhi Nagar
CONTACT No. :
8587962237