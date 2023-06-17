JAMMU, Jun 17: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather from June 18, minimum temperatures recorded an increase at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 16.0°C against 15.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.2°C for the summer capital.
Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 13.4°C against 14.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.
Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 9.4°C against 7.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 12.2°C against 11.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.
Kokernag recorded a low of 13.1°C against 13.4°C on the previous night and it was normal for the place, the officials said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 8.8°C against 7.6°C on previous night and it was below normal by 0.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 25.9°C against 24.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 14.3°C (0.1°C above normal), Batote 16.2°C (0.2°C above normal), Katra 22.0°C (0.1°C above normal) and Bhaderwah 14.0°C (above normal by 0.3°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 7.9°C and 11.7°C respectively, he said.
The MeT department has forecast isolated light rains in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours and mainly dry weather thereafter for June 23. (Agencies)
Mainly Dry Weather Forecast As Night Temp Rises In Jammu And Kashmir
