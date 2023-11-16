EMPLOYMENT (16-11-2023)

Required
lady Cook
at Rehari
(2 meals)
9797922717
Required
at rehari
Full Time Helper.. Couple Pref..
Salary + Room free..
Mb. 9797922717
Sales Manager
Required Sales Manager for PVC Pipes Industry having Sales experience in the
Hardware & Electrical Line.
Work Experience Must
Should have experience in
Digital Marketing
Salary Negotiable
Kindly send your resume at : sips.sks08@gmail.com
Required
Assistant HR (Female) for security agency, candidate should have knowledge of computer and fluently speaking english and have knowledge of depositing online ESIC and PF.
Salary – no bar for right candidate.
Send resume on email salariajiya@gmail.com
captainuandh@gmail.com
Captain security and placement services Rehari, Jammu
Contact :
8803511284 / 8803511290
HIRING
SR TECHNOMED IS HIRING
Gem Tender Executive (01) Jammu
Sales Executive: Must have analytical instruments knowledge (01) (Kashmir).
Graduate,
Experience/Frehser
Visit www.srtm.co.in
Mb. No. 9541900458
We Are Hiring
billing engineer
Billing Engineer- 1
Posts : 01
Experienced BE in Civil Engineering
Job Location : J&K
Right candidate will be offered attractive salary
Send updated resume to :
HR@rsgconstructions.com
Contact No. 9469500008/ 9622035907
Required
Urgent required Cook for fast food shop who can cook all Chinese items
Salary 15-18,000 and also
one helper Salary starting 10-12,000.
Address : H&Bro Fast Food
Kachi Chawni Jammu
Mobile No. 9419703198
7051483198, 7051883198
Required
Required Pharmacist for well known Pharmacy
Contact-
9419286566
JOB VACANCY
Post Requirement Experience
Digital 01 No. 3+Years
Marketing
Office boy 1 No. 1+ Year
Drivers 10 No. 2+ Years
Reclaim Technology
Pvt Ltd. Jammu
rtechnocab@gmail.com or call
0191-2530001 between 11 AM to 6 PM
REQUIRED
Radiologist for A leading Diagnostic Centre in Gandhi Nagar for ultrasound on
revenue sharing basis.
If Interested Call
9419190248/ 8130703131
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Sr. Computer Operator 1 to 10 Years Experience Salary 20 to 30 Thousand.
Computer Operator Male/Female
Salary 8 to 15 k
HR Executive Male/Female
Salary 10 to 20k
Store Executive 1 to 5 years experience Salary 15 to 25 k
Graphic Designer 1 to 5 years
9086085474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Required Job Vacancies
Ielts Trainer – 1 (Must be Experienced)
PTE Trainer – 1 (Must be Experienced)
Receptionist – 1 (Must be Experienced)
Preference: Female Excellent Command on English.
Salary No Bar for deserving Candidate
JP Overseas Education and Consultants
Gandhi Nagar Jammu – 7006866614