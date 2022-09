EMPLOYMENT (14-09-2022)

JOBS

QUALITY ASSURANCE SUPERVISOR

EDUCATION/TRAINING :

* BACHELOR’S DEGREE IN AG BUSINESS, FOOD SCIENCE, ANIMAL SCIENCE, OR RELATED FIELD

COMMON RESPONSIBILITIES

* BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE QUALITY CONTROL ASPECTS OF PRODUCTS

* ASSIST IN SETTING QUALITY STANDARDS * IMPLEMENT THE ORGANIZATION’S QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS.

* MAINTAIN THE CORPORATE QUALITY MANUAL AND QUALITY RECORDS.

* ARRANGE, COORDINATE AND PARTICIPATE IN EXTERNAL QUALITY AUDITS

KINDLY CONTACT RAJESH KUMAR-7006220915, 9419186052

MAIL ID- RAJESH.KUMAR2@MDLZ.COM

(REQUIRED)

SENIOR MANAGER

& FRONT DESK EXECUTIVE

AT RHINO’S GYM

AKHNOOR ROAD PALOURA

SEND YOUR RESUMES ON

7259993533

GANPATI ENTERPRISES

GREATER KAILASH (JAMMU)

WANTED SALESMAN

FOR : PACKING ITEMS :-

TAPE, BUBBLE, LAMINATION, POLY BAGS, SOOTLI ETC.

PH. 9872317860

REQUIRED

FULLTIME, PART-TIME WORKER(7AM TO 7PM) REQUIRED FOR HOUSEHOLD WORK AT SURAJ NAGAR, TALAB TILLO, JAMMU. SALARY NEGOTIABLE. CONTACT- 9419783816.

STAFF REQUIRED

MALE CANDIDATE WITH ANM/GNM/DIP PHARMA QUALIFICATION

FRONT OFFICE EXECUTIVES – MALE

FOR A REPUTED DOCTOR’S CLINIC IN GANDHI NAGAR

CONTACT: 8587962237

REQUIRED

SECURITY GUARD

WITH LICENCE GUN

(NIGHT DUTY ONLY)

FOR TRIKUTA SHOPPING COMPLEX

B.C. ROAD, BUS STAND,

JAMMU

CONTACT :-

SURAJ SHARMA (PRESIDENT)

MOBILE : 9419190859

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FEMALE CARE TAKER (DAY+NIGHT)-12000RS

NIGHT CARE TAKER -9000RS

IN GANDHI NAGAR

CONTACT- 9797558307

STAFF REQUIRED

MALE AND FEMALE, TRAINED NURSES

SKILLED MEDICAL STAFF FOR ELDERLY CARE

HOME NURSING CARE

NEW BORN BABY CARE

FOR DAY/NIGHT SHIFT

REGISTRATION FREE

MY HEALTH

CARE SERVICES

CANAL ROAD, JAMMU

(NEAR KAWALITY SWEETS)

CELL: 999 999 4649

EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT

HI I AM AN EXPERIENCED

ACCOUNTANT. I HAVE GOOD

EXPERIENCE OF ACCOUNTS.

I AM LOOKING FOR EXTRA HOURS OF WORK IN ACCOUNTS.

EMAIL. SUNNY72703@GMAIL.COM

M. NO.: 9622183362

GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

URGENT NEED

URGENT NEED AT ZAIKA FAST FOOD SUNJWAN JAMMU.

I NEED URGENT ONE CHEF WHO HAVE THE FULL KNOWLEDGE OF ALL CHINESE FAST FOOD.

CONT. NO: 9797760604, 6006938460

TEACHERS/P.E.T REQUIRED

LORD SHIVA D.B. HIGH SCHOOL

GHO-MANHASAN JAMMU

REQUIRES TEACHERS FOR MATHS & S.ST, GENERAL LINE, SPORTS/ P.E.T, DRIVERS. GOOD SALARY. WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ALONG WITH CERTIFICATES BETWEEN 8.30 TO 3 P.M

M.NO 7006920321, 7006101044