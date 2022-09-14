President Murmu’s condolences on Poonch minibus accident

New Delhi, September 14: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch was ‘deeply distressing’ and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured,” a tweet from Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.