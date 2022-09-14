Poonch Accident | LG Sinha Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia To NoK Of Deceased

JAMMU, Sept 14: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of those killed in a minibus accident in Poonch.

“Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased. Directed Police and Civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured,” Sinha tweeted.