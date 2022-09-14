11 Dead, Several Others Injured as Minibus Falls into Gorge in J&K’s Poonch District; Army’s Rescue Op On

JAMMU, Sept 14: At least 11 people have died while several others have been injured after a minibus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday.

Eleven deaths have been confirmed so far in the accident that took place in Sawjian-a village of Poonch district.

Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif said Army’s rescue operation is underway and many injured have been shifted to a hospital in Mandi.

Early visuals from the accident spot that surfaced on social media showed locals gathered in large numbers around the bus involved in the incident lying damaged after falling into the gorge.

Locals and administration are carrying out a rescue operation to pull out the survivors.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for family members of the deceased and also directed authorities to provide the best treatment to those injured.

In a tweet, L-G Sinha expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. “Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased. Directed Police and Civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured,” L-G Manoj Sinha said in the tweet.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed distress over the loss of lives in the road accident. In a tweet, President Murmu said, “The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured,” the President added. (Agencies)