EMPLOYMENT (12-09-2022)

URGENT REQUIREMENT FOR NURSE

WE ARE LOOKING FOR A NURSE

WHO CAN SUPPORT THE CARETAKING OF OUR GRANDMOTHER.

WORKING HOURS – 9 AM TO 5 PM.

WORK LOCATION- DURGA NAGAR

CONTACT: 9769316188

REQUIRED

FRESHER ACCOUNTANT AS STAFF IN CA OFFICE AT GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU.

CANDIDATE TO BE (PREFERABLY FROM GANDHI NAGAR, SHASTRI NAGAR, SANJAY NAGAR, NANAK/PREET NAGAR, TRIKUTA NAGAR, DIGIANA ETC.)

CONTACT : 8715060100

REQUIRED

REQUIRED IELTS TRAINER (MUST BE EXPERIENCED)

PREFERENCE: FEMALE EXCELLENT COMMAND ON ENGLISH.

SALARY NO BAR FOR DESERVING CANDIDATE

LANDMARK IMMIGRATION JAMMU

GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU (7006866614, 9419219237)

REQUIRED

OFFICE BOY REQUIRED AT TRANSPORT NAGAR, NARWAL

TIMING 9:30 AM TO 5:30 PM.

SALARY RS 7500 PER MONTH

M- 9622025111

REQUIRED TELECALLER

GRADUATE, ENG COM. MUST-

8K TO 10K

REQUIRED IMMIGRATION COUNSELOR

GRADUATE, ENGG COM. MUST, COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

10 K TO 12 K

9086282435, 01913544132

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

(I) HR MANAGER- (MNC COMPANY)

(II) STORE MANAGER/EXECUTIVE (EXP)

(III) FINANCE HEAD/EXECUTIVE -(MNC COMPANY)

(IV) ADMIN OFFICER/MANAGER- (EXP)

(V) TEAM LEADER’S – (BPO)

(VI) CO-ORDINATOR/TELECALLER’S (EXP)

(VII) DRIVER/SECURITY GUARDS (EXP)

(VIII) SALES MANAGER- (INSURANCE COMPANY)

CONTACT:-

BRAVE SECURITY AND PLACEMENT SERVICE

ADDRESS : H NO. 669 SECTOR-C SAINIK COLONY JAMMU

EMAIL ID-BSBRAVESEC@GMAIL.COM

MOBILE NO. 9796733175, 9682601135

VACANCIES

EXSERVICEMAN – 13,000/-

SECURITY GUARD – 10,000 + PF

COMPUTER OPERATOR – 10000-12000/-

FRESHER ACCOUNTANT BUSY – 10,000-12,000/-

SHOP BOY – 8,000-9,000/-

DELIVERY BOY – 10,000/ – PET.

M/F CALL CENTRE – 7000-10,000/-

SERVANT/MAIDS – 8,000+ACCOMODATION

CONTACT – 7780945182

RANI PARK NEAR JAIN SCHOOL,

KACHI CHOWNI, JAMMU.