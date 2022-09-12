Cloudy sky, light rain at isolated places likely in J&K: MeT

JAMMU, Sep 12: The Meteorological (MeT) office said on Monday that Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness cloudy sky with light rain at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

Weather was inclement in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

“Mainly cloudy sky with light rain at isolated places is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Jammu had 20.8, Katra 18.7, Batote 13, Banihal 11.8 and Bhaderwah 13.7 as the minimum.

Srinagar had 14.2, Pahalgam 9.1 and Gulmarg 6.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Kargil in Ladakh region had 16 and Leh 11.9 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)