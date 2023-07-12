EMPLOYMENT (12-07-2023)

REQUIRED
A Female Physiotherapist
preferably fresher for an
alternative medicine clinic (Holistic Hues) in Trikuta Nagar Jammu. Salary Negotiable
Interested candidates may send their resume @ holistichues4u@gmail.com or call us at 7889336504, 9419184773
(Estd. 2023)
Jamwal Global I.A.S. & KAS, College
REQUIRED
1) Experienced & High Qualified Male & Female Professor who can teach to I.A.S. & KAS Students. Students should be satisfied by their teaching & result should be 100%.
2) Experienced & Highly Qualified Male & Female Lecturer who can teach to 10th, 11th and 12th Classes students of J&K Board Education Syllabus & C.B.S.E. Syllabus.
Please send your application with your Photo & Aadhar Card to Chairman Jamwal Global I.A.S. & KAS College at 12 B/C Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Retired person upto age of 70 years can also apply.
Contact : U.S. Jamwal for details 9419153531
Urgently Required
Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor mechanic trade required at Sheetal Pollution Checking Centre on B. C Road, Jammu.
Kindly Contact :
Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767
Email id-
sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com
Required
Urgently
Sales Girl for newly open ladies store at Bathindi near police station.
(7889785089)
WORK FROM HOME
Required 5 candidates for work from Home work No age bar, No Qualification require. Candidate should have own computer. Fresher/Experience & Male/Female. Both can apply. Salary between 10 to 12 Thousand.
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Vacancy
Required Full Time
Accountant
Software : Tally Prime
Trikuta Agencies
Opp Double Iron Bridge
BSF Akhnoor Road Ploura
9419109960
May Fair International School
laxmipuram chinore bantalab 9622333664
Staff Required
1.M.A ENGLISH BED FOR CLASS 9TH TO 12TH .
2. PHYSICAL EDUCATION TEACHER .
3 .MSC MATHS UPTO 8TH
4.DRIVER FOR BUS
5 PEON HELPERS FEMALE
6. CLERK 1 SCHOOL EXPERIENCE
CO-ORDINATOR EXPERIENCE OF
CO-ORDINATOR IN SCHOOL
EXPERIENCE in reputed school send resume in school office before 15th of July 2023
Required
Teacher (female only)
For early beginning school for toddlers near SDDM hospital
Location÷ Channi Himmat
Contact no÷8899783008
Salary will be negotiable
Qualification ÷ Minimum Graduation
REQUIRED AT
JAMMU HOTEL
JOB OPEN
(GENERAL MANAGER)
CONTACT: 7006061989, 9596612049
We are inviting Desired Candidates for
OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR
CUM VIRTUAL CLASSES
LANGUAGE TRAINER
Job Location :-
Ward No. 1, Hiranagar Morh, Near National Highway Hiranagar Distt. Kathua J&K (UT)
Following Are Requirements:
1. Qualification MA literature/English
2. Having Experience in Teaching English Language atleast 5 years.
3. Good Communication Skills of Councelling
4. Resident of Jammu most preferable.
5. Package 3.6 lac per annum.
Mail Your Resume
bdlkidstech@gmail.com
Mob. 9419272904
REQUIRED
Required a Salesman for Office, Location-Gangyal
Minimum Work Experience of
1.5 yrs- 2 yrs
Office Timing: 10.00 AM – 7.00 PM
Contact/Whatsapp:
Number: 9906909397
Contact Before 6 PM
JOB VACANCY
Requirement of a Female Candidate
Computer Operator cum Receptionist at
Dr. Bindra’s Animal Care Centre
Any Graduate with Computer knowledge can apply.
Please send your resume at
animalcarecentrejammu@gmail.com
Required
1. CA inter
2. Articles with one or both groups of CA Intermediate for M/S Pardeep Gandotra & Associates Chartered Accountants Contact at
13 DC Green Belt Opp Union Bank Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
Email:
capardeepgandotra@gmail.com
Ph 9419190248
Golden Opportunity
to own Registered property at Nanak Nagar, Jammu
For Sale : 10 Marla House with 41 ft front, 20 ft road. Secure & Best location for Residence.
Only genuine buyers need to contact : 80826 02191
Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu
Requirement
1.Accountant (should know Tally)
2.Social Media Manager
3.Marketing Executive
Attractive Salary and Incentives
For more info please call at: 7051893101/8715823064
Urgently Required
1. Office assistant m/f, computer operator m/f
2. sales man, sales girls, receptionist.
3. office coordinator, Telly caller.m/f relationship associate m/f
4. driver person car & auto driver, securIty guard helper.
5. front office, housekeeping staff, washing boys.
6. hotels & restaurants staff m/f fresher
8th,10th, 12th & graduate can also apply
Interview we’d to Thursday
6006796637
Email vaman1226@gmail.com