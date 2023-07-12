EMPLOYMENT (12-07-2023)

REQUIRED

A Female Physiotherapist

preferably fresher for an

alternative medicine clinic (Holistic Hues) in Trikuta Nagar Jammu. Salary Negotiable

Interested candidates may send their resume @ holistichues4u@gmail.com or call us at 7889336504, 9419184773

(Estd. 2023)

Jamwal Global I.A.S. & KAS, College

REQUIRED

1) Experienced & High Qualified Male & Female Professor who can teach to I.A.S. & KAS Students. Students should be satisfied by their teaching & result should be 100%.

2) Experienced & Highly Qualified Male & Female Lecturer who can teach to 10th, 11th and 12th Classes students of J&K Board Education Syllabus & C.B.S.E. Syllabus.

Please send your application with your Photo & Aadhar Card to Chairman Jamwal Global I.A.S. & KAS College at 12 B/C Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Retired person upto age of 70 years can also apply.

Contact : U.S. Jamwal for details 9419153531

Urgently Required

Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor mechanic trade required at Sheetal Pollution Checking Centre on B. C Road, Jammu.

Kindly Contact :

Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767

Email id-

sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com

Required

Urgently

Sales Girl for newly open ladies store at Bathindi near police station.

(7889785089)

WORK FROM HOME

Required 5 candidates for work from Home work No age bar, No Qualification require. Candidate should have own computer. Fresher/Experience & Male/Female. Both can apply. Salary between 10 to 12 Thousand.

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Vacancy

Required Full Time

Accountant

Software : Tally Prime

Trikuta Agencies

Opp Double Iron Bridge

BSF Akhnoor Road Ploura

9419109960

May Fair International School

laxmipuram chinore bantalab 9622333664

Staff Required

1.M.A ENGLISH BED FOR CLASS 9TH TO 12TH .

2. PHYSICAL EDUCATION TEACHER .

3 .MSC MATHS UPTO 8TH

4.DRIVER FOR BUS

5 PEON HELPERS FEMALE

6. CLERK 1 SCHOOL EXPERIENCE

CO-ORDINATOR EXPERIENCE OF

CO-ORDINATOR IN SCHOOL

EXPERIENCE in reputed school send resume in school office before 15th of July 2023

Required

Teacher (female only)

For early beginning school for toddlers near SDDM hospital

Location÷ Channi Himmat

Contact no÷8899783008

Salary will be negotiable

Qualification ÷ Minimum Graduation

REQUIRED AT

JAMMU HOTEL

JOB OPEN

(GENERAL MANAGER)

CONTACT: 7006061989, 9596612049

We are inviting Desired Candidates for

OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

CUM VIRTUAL CLASSES

LANGUAGE TRAINER

Job Location :-

Ward No. 1, Hiranagar Morh, Near National Highway Hiranagar Distt. Kathua J&K (UT)

Following Are Requirements:

1. Qualification MA literature/English

2. Having Experience in Teaching English Language atleast 5 years.

3. Good Communication Skills of Councelling

4. Resident of Jammu most preferable.

5. Package 3.6 lac per annum.

Mail Your Resume

bdlkidstech@gmail.com

Mob. 9419272904

REQUIRED

Required a Salesman for Office, Location-Gangyal

Minimum Work Experience of

1.5 yrs- 2 yrs

Office Timing: 10.00 AM – 7.00 PM

Contact/Whatsapp:

Number: 9906909397

Contact Before 6 PM

JOB VACANCY

Requirement of a Female Candidate

Computer Operator cum Receptionist at

Dr. Bindra’s Animal Care Centre

Any Graduate with Computer knowledge can apply.

Please send your resume at

animalcarecentrejammu@gmail.com

Required

1. CA inter

2. Articles with one or both groups of CA Intermediate for M/S Pardeep Gandotra & Associates Chartered Accountants Contact at

13 DC Green Belt Opp Union Bank Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Email:

capardeepgandotra@gmail.com

Ph 9419190248

Golden Opportunity

to own Registered property at Nanak Nagar, Jammu

For Sale : 10 Marla House with 41 ft front, 20 ft road. Secure & Best location for Residence.

Only genuine buyers need to contact : 80826 02191

Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu

Requirement

1.Accountant (should know Tally)

2.Social Media Manager

3.Marketing Executive

Attractive Salary and Incentives

For more info please call at: 7051893101/8715823064

Urgently Required

1. Office assistant m/f, computer operator m/f

2. sales man, sales girls, receptionist.

3. office coordinator, Telly caller.m/f relationship associate m/f

4. driver person car & auto driver, securIty guard helper.

5. front office, housekeeping staff, washing boys.

6. hotels & restaurants staff m/f fresher

8th,10th, 12th & graduate can also apply

Interview we’d to Thursday

6006796637

Email vaman1226@gmail.com