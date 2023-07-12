MeT Forecasts Mainly Dry Weather With Possibility Of ‘Isolated’ Light Rain In J&K

SRINAGAR, Jul 12: Weather department here on Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather with possibility of isolated light rain and thunderstorm till July 14 even the minimum temperature recorded increase and decrease at other places in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department official here said that “intermittent light to moderate rain” was expected at many places of J&K from July 15-17.

Regarding the minimum temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 16.8°C against 16.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 14.5°C against 16.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C below normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.6°C against 10.7°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.4°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 14.9°C against 15.1°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.5°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 14.7°C against 15.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 11.2°C against 9.8°C on previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 27.2°C against 25.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 17.4°C, Batote 17.3°C, Katra 23.6°C and Bhaderwah 14.2°C, the official said. (Agencies)