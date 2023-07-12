Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited

Office of the Managing Director, JKPTCL, Grid station complex, Janipur, Jammu-180007

CIN No.:-U40101JK2013SGC003818, E-mail: mdjkptcl1@gmail.com,

Telephone No’s: 0191-2532809

Subject: Final Seniority list of Head Draftsman/Draftsman/UT/ (State Cadre).

Reference: This office Circular No. MD/JKPTCL/ Adm-III/DPC-36th/320-350 Dated 23.06.2023.

CIRCULAR

Whereas, Tentative Seniority List of UT (State) Cadre of Head Draftsman/Draftsman, was issued vide this office Circular No. quoted above inviting objections/representations if any from said class and categories which were supposed to reach this office within the prescribed period from the date of issuance of the Circular quoted above, no objections/representation was received in this office within the stipulated period…………………………….

Click here to see full list…………..