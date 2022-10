EMPLOYMENT (11-10-2022)

REQUIRED

URGENT NEED OF TRAINED PHARMACIST IN ROOP NAGAR AND IN GANDHI NAGAR.

CONTACT NO: 8082162730

URGENT REQUIRED

1) 3 BOYS REQUIRED

2) FRESHERS ALSO APPLY

3) WORKERS CCTV SURVEILLANCE & IT RELATED WORK

R.TECHNOLOGIES

OPP. POWER HOUSE MAIN ROAD, JANIPUR, JAMMU

M) 191-7966601, 7051057172

REQUIRED

APPLICATIONS ARE URGENTLY INVITED FOR THE FOLLOWING CATEGORY OF POSTS IN LBM SCHOOL FOR SIGHTLESS GIRLS AT ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU.

1. WARDEN MINIMUM GRADUATION

2. HELPER MINIMUM 10TH PASSED

3. COOK MINIMUM 10TH PASSED

NOTE : 1. CANDIDATES HAVE TO SUBMIT THEIR APPLICATION WITH SCANNED DOCUMENTS THROUGH OFFLINE MODE OR ONLINE BY THE EMAIL (NFBJAMMU@GMAIL.COM)

MOB. 9419134284

JOBS FOR E-VEHICLES SHOWROOM

SALES MANAGER – 02

SALES EXECUTIVE – 03

PREFERENCE SHALL BE GIVEN TO CANDIDATE HAVING COMMERCIAL VEHICLES DEALERSHIP EXPERIENCE.

SALARY NO BAR FOR RIGHT CANDIDATE

CONTACT AT 12:00 NOON (TUESDAY)

NARWAL BYPASS NH-1A

NEAR TOYOTA SHOWROOM, JAMMU

MOB.: 7006790351

JOB JOB JOB

IN JAMMU FOR BOYS & GIRLS

INCOME : 7000 TO 25000 (HOSTEL FREE)

QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATE & ABOVE

APPLY IN 3 DAYS

FOR MORE DETAILS CONTACT

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

7006486152

NOTE : EVERY DISTRICT – 15 VACANCIES

REQUIRED

REQUIRED INDEPENDENT HOUSE SHOP HALL AT TRIKUTA NAGAR, GANDHI NAGAR, CHANNI HIMMAT, SAINIK COLONY.

DREAM HOME PROPERTY

7006522552

JOBS@NO

REGISTRATION

1. RUNNER(M) 12K

2. ACCOUNTANT 10K TO 15K

3. SALES / MARKETING ASSOCIATE’S (M) FOR BANK , IT CO. & CEASE FIRE CO.

GRADUATE HAVING EXP.

18K TO 25K+PERKS (ON ROLLS)

4. BACKEND EXECUTIVES (F) GRAD/PG 16K TO 25K

FOR OTHER JOBS FOLLOW US ON FB ALSO

DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033

URGENT REQUIRED

A WELL REPUTED ORGANISATION URGENTLY REQUIRED A MALE/FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR DATA ENTRY OPERATOR AND OFFICE MANAGEMENT PURPOSE. A CANDIDATE SHOULD BE EXPERT IN COMPUTER & ACTIVE. SALARY NEGOTIABLE. CANDIDATE MAY VISIT OFFICE ADDRESS MENTIONED BELOW OR CONTACT ON GIVEN NUMBER

CONTACT : 9906091924

ADDRESS: H.NO. 36/1, SANJAY NAGAR, NEAR BABA FATEH SINGH GURUDWARA JAMMU.

REQUIRED

WE ARE HIRING FOR A CLOTHING STORE

JOB LOCATION: TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU

POSITIONS HIRING FOR

SALESMAN/ SALES GIRLS

IN KIDS/ MEN/ WOMEN SECTION

(EXPERIENCE AND FRESHER CAN APPLY)

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

DROP YOUR RESUME:-

AMIT.DHAWAN109@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT: 7451886000

REQUIRED

FOR SANITARY & TILE SHOP

1. SALES MAN 2 NO

2. ASSISTANT SALES MAN 4 NO

3. STORE KEEPERS 3 NO

4 SHOP ASSISTANTS 3 NO

SALARY AS PER PERFORMANCE & EXPERIENCE

CONTACT : SHIVAM BUILDERS,

MARBLE MARKET JAMMU

MOB. 7889765557, 9419191650

COMPUTER OPERATORS

REQUIRED

SALARY RS. 10-12,000

WORKING HOURS – 10 AM TO 10 PM

RETAIL PHARMACY

FULL MARG EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

SALARY – 10,000-12,000

CALL/WHATSAPP AT MB.

9419230645

REQUIRED

TELE CALLER-2

DATA OPERATORS -1

WEBSITE/CONTENT MANAGER-1

FOR A DIGITAL AGENCY IN

TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU

SALARY 8 TO 12 K

CALL US AT-

9018025381, 9596650062

REQUIRED

VACANCIES

DESPATCH SUPERVISOR

12TH PASS WITH BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTERS.

DUTY HOURS (9:00 AM TO 9:00 PM)

ACCOUNTANT

COMMERCE GRADUATE WITH MINIMUM THREE YEARS EXPERIENCE IN TALLY/BUSY/SAP/NAVISON

FOR APPOINTMENT CALL: 0191-2481000, 9086000101

VISIT: NINDIYA FOAM AND MATTRESS

PLOT NO. 65, PHASE -III INDUSTRIAL AREA GANGYAL.