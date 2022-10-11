Central Govt notifies appointment of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey as Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court

NEW DELHI, Oct 11: The Central Government on Tuesday notified the elevation of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey as Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

The Supreme Court collegium had recommended his elevation in a meeting of the Collegium headed by Justice of India UU Lalit on September 28.

The decision was taken in the wake of transfer current Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal to the Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey was born on December 8, 1960.

He enrolled as an advocate in the year 1984 and started practicing law in the district courts, including revenue courts/ tribunals and also in the High Court.

He was appointed a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in March 2013.