EMPLOYMENT (11-06-2023)

GSJ
SOFT TECH IT INSTITUTE
Channi Himmat Jammu
Offers Job Oriented Govt. Certified Basic Computer Courses valid for all sorts of Govt Jobs with Govt Certified Diploma. Including BCC and CCC course. Special Spoken English Course,Accounts Tally and Busy.
Admission starts now.
Interested Students can Contact us at 9419265746
Address : Channi Himmat, Jammu,for exact address details contact (M):9419265746
Website: www. gsjsoft.rf.gd
Required
Female for taking care of two children (6 months, 5 years), minimum graduate, fluent in English preferred. Time: 9 to 6, handsome salary
Gandhinagar Near Panama Chowk
Contact us @ 9906852084
& 7087929266
Required
Female helper for household work for a family of 2 only near Green Belt Park Gandhi Nagar.
Contact@ 94191-40557
Accommodation shall be
provided to the family of helper
Anytime Fitness Gym
Staff Required
Sales Executive – 2 no.
(Having good communication skills and must be talkative and presentable)
Timing:- 5:30 am to 2:30pm
1:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Contact:- Sonia Sodhi
8082641444
REQUIRED
Electric Auto
For Night Shift
For A Leading Newspaper
Cont: 94191-24265
REQUIRED
Recruitment Manager for LIC
Salary + Incentive
Qual: Graduate
Address: LIC Office
Panjtirthi Jammu
Mob. 94192-32520
Required
THE MARKER’S
ADITYA BIRLA BUSINESS ASSOCIATE
* 1 Relationship Manager
* 1 Relationship Officer
(Having good knowledge of Demat Trading accounts, Insurance, Mutual Funds).
* Qualification req.- Graduate, Having work experience of 2-4 yrs.
* 1 tele-caller with accounting knowledge
* 1 Office boy (Preferrably from area Rehari/Janipur)
* Salary negotiable
* Language Preference- Dogri, Hindi, English
Interested candidates can send their resume at
email id-
director.themarkers@gmail.com, vibhu.finance08@gmail.com
Or contact- 9103220211, 6393336009, 8448207927
Required
TELECALLER (Female)
Computer Operator (Male)
Interested candidates can WhatsApp there CV @
9055580001
We are hiring
SHRIRAM GENERAL INSURANCE CO. LTD
(IRDAI REG NO. 137)
JOB: MKT, EXECUTIVE (12)
QUALIFICATION-GRADUATE (PREF. SALES & MKT.)
LOCATION- Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Rajouri, Ramban & Reasi.
FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY
PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO GENERAL INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES
INTERVIEW DATE : 14.06.2023 AND 17.06.2023 FROM 11:00 AM TO 05:00 PM
Hall No. 215 A2 2nd Floor South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu
Contact No. 70066-43082/70062-26388
Mail ID- ajaysingh@shriramgi.com
Required
Driver and resident housemaid for a couple in Sainik Colony. One room with kitchen & attached bathroom will be provided.
For terms and details, contact 7351203101/ 9476149889
WANTED
1. Sales Coordinator – 2 no’s ,with good communication skills and knowledge of Excel and reporting.
Location – D B M C – Sarore.
2, Billing Clerk- 1no, experienced with good knowledge of Tally.
Location- D B M C Retail,Gandhinagar.
Pls send your resume on
director@dbmc.in
Required
1) A small plot about 5 marla, preferably corner for purchase.
2) A two bed rooms set with car parking preferably ground floor on rent.
3) A small house with two bed room lobby accommodation with car parking on about 5 marla land for purchase
Brokers please excuse
7006829308
Staff Required in Tax Advocate Office
Tally operator having complete knowledge of Accounts and Bank reconciliation with minimum 3-5 years of working experience.
Timings :- 9:30 AM -7:00 PM
Contact
6006118511
Required
AGRICULTURE LAND 20 KANALS APPROX IN JAMMU DISTRICT HAVING APPROACH ROAD FOR TRUCK
CALL ON MOBILE NO.
9697045450
BETWEEN 1 TO 5 PM
REQUIRED
Computer Operator (F)
Knowledge of BUSY/GEM -01 No.
Sales Executive having experience in Agri Business/Fresher 01 No.
Ex Service Man For shop at Samba,
Daily up down – 01 No.
Supervisor Diploma Holder 01 No.
OFFICE LOCATED AT MUTHI, JAMMU
CALL ON MOBILE NO. 9697045450
BETWEEN 1 TO 5 PM