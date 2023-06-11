Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Showers At Some Places Over J&K: MeT

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, June 11: Weather generally remains cloudy but cooler than the previous day with light rain at some places over Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, Meteorological department said.

Light Rain lashes at some places of Jammu, Akhnoor and Katra while it is cloudy at rest of the places currently, the MeT office said.

Today the weather is likely to remain generally Cloudy with the chance of light rain in some places over Jammu and Kashmir and the day will be Cooler than yesterday.

The MeT office said on June 12 weather likely to remain dry but a brief spell of Shower, thunderstorm mainly towards evening can’t be ruled out, although chances are less 20-30 percent while intermittent light rain likely at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir from June 13-17. Overall there is no forecast of any major rainfall this week.

The day and night temperature recorded 2-3 degree Celsius above normal in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours.

Srinagar recorded a low of 16.6 degree Celsius which was 2.3 degree Celsius above normal of 14.3 degree Celsius on Sunday. The maximum temperature was also 2.3 degree Celsius above normal of 28.0 degree Celsius.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway had a low of 14.8 degree Celsius and it was 1.9 degree Celsius above normal of 12.9 degree Celsius.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 10.3 degree Celsius and it was 2.1 degree Celsius above normal of 8.2 degree Celsius for the tourist hot spot of south Kashmir.

Kokernag witnessed a low of 14.6 degree Celsius which was 2.5 degree Celsius above normal of 12.1 degree Celsius while Kupwara had a low of 16.0 degree Celsius and it was 3.4 degree Celsius above normal of 12.6 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg had a low of 11.0 degree Celsius which was 2.2 degree Celsius above normal of 8.8 degree Celsius, the MeT office said.