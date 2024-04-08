EMPLOYMENT (08-04-2024)

MISRA NURSERY PUBLIC SCHOOL

Street No.10, Rajpura Mangotrian

Shakti Nagar, Jammu

Staff Reqired

1. Female Teachers

Academic Quali: Graduation

Visit School Office alongwith qualification Certificates between 9 am to 12 noon

Contact No: 9419206604

Sd/-

Principal

Limited Vacancies

Security Guard – 10,000 – 12,000

Packing Labour – 14,000/- (Sunday) off

Marketing – 12,000 + Petrol

Office Boy – 9000 – 10,000/-

Driver – 10,000 – 15,000/-

Shop Boy – 8000 – 10,000/-

Electrician – 20K

Contact: 7780945182

Address: Rani Park Kachi

Chawni Jammu

WANTED

DRIVER

Contact: United Motors

Shop No. 7, Yard No. 6

Transport Nagar Narwal

Mb. 9906390066

SATSHIV SECURITY & G.D. SERVICES

REQUIREMENT

1. Security Guard & SO

(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)

2. Security Guard & SO

(Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company, only for Ex-Man

3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)

5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter

7. Salesman 8. Driver

Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783

Contact Person: Capt. Subash Chander

REQUIRED TEACHING STAFF

1. PGT Physics / Computer Teacher

– (9th – 12th Classes)

2. PGT Biology – (8TH – 12th Classes)

3. Dance Teacher

4. Maids

Contact : 8493811558, 8082029433

Or Apply At : jkmontessorie50@gmail.com

JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL

50-TIRTH – NAGAR, TALAB TILLO, JAMMU

Urgently Required

Female Telecallers

and Delivery Boy

Fixed salary plus incentives

Add: Last Morh

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

9906941292,8082654583

Required

FRONT DESK EXECUTIVE (FEMALE)

FOR OFFICE

SEND YOUR RESUME@

8716812937

(only WhatsApp)

Urgently Required

1) Social studies and English Teacher for class 9th & 10th at Nai Basti Institute.

Time :- 4.00 to 6.00 PM

& Salary 7000/- to 8000/-

Kindly send your resume

7006458695

Urgently Required

Telecaller – 10 No. – Male/Female

12th/Graduate – Salary – 10 to 15K

Receptionist – Female-Graduate/PG

Salary – 10 to 17K

Counsellor – Graduate/PG

Salary – 12 to 20K

Sales Coordinator – Male/Female

Salary 12 to 18K

MIS – Male/Female

Salary – 12 to 20 K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgently Required

1) HR Manager (experience/Fresher)

2) Sales Manager (MBA Fresher for MNC company)

3) Computer Operator (proficiency in English willing Work)

4) Visa Counsellor (Fluent in English fresher)

5) Work from Home (Having laptops and internet)

6) Property Tax Surveyor (Rajouri Poonch Akhnoor Udhampur Ramban Kishtwar Bhaderwah)

7) Software Developer (Experience/Fresher)

8) Electronic Engineer/Electrical Engineer (Fresher for Udhampur/Kathua)

Contact: Brave security and placement Services

Address:- 669 Sector -C Sainik Colony near Signature Towers Chowadhi Road, Jammu

Mobile Number:- 9797721646, 9796733175

Email id:- bsbravesec@gmail.com

URGENT REQUIRED

1. Supervisor Fresher/exp, Salary 12 K to 20 K

2. Accountant Fresher/exp, Salary 14 K to 25 K

3. Office Boy/Office Girl, Salary 10 K to 12 K

4. ITI Fresher, Salary, 12 K to 16 K

5. Office Admin Male/ Female Fresher/exp.

Salary 10 K to 20 K.

6. Tele Caller, Fresher/Exp

Salary 9 K to 15 K

Adress: Lakshmi Naryana Mandir.

Near Alishan Collection”, A/417, Gandhi Nagar.

Contact: 9149840451, 8899935114.

Email:prjobsplacement96@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Appointment call 7051004842 : 9055356488

Email: ijems.ts1226@gmail.com

1. Legal Advisor front desk office job m/f (English must/Computer Exp)

2. Office Coordinator Receptionist Tele Caller

3. Driver Computer Operator, Sales Manager

4. Floor Executive Sales Man, Billing Operator

5. You tuber girl, presention work part time job

6. Marketing Manager, Security Guard Helper Peon packing boys

7. Room boys chef steward Bell boys

Interview 8 April to 10 April venue Jammu Parde city

ijems.ts consultancy services

Deals: Insurance Job Education Matrimonial Tourist Services

URGENTLY REQUIRED

REQUIREMENT :-

MARKETING BOYS.(15K TO 25K)

COORDINATOR. (MALE & FEMALE BOTH) (12K TO 18K)

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST(12K TO 15K)

ACCOUNTANT (15K TO 25K)

ARACOT CONSTRUCTION

J&K LARGEST TILES, BATHWARE AND HARDWARE SHOWROOM.

ADDRESS :- NH 44, SARORE ADDA, BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU.

CONTACT NO :- 9103309688

EMAIL ID :- aracotconstruction11@gmail.com

UNIT 9 (OPC) PVT LTD

!!!! RECRUITMENT !!!!

1. Cabin Crew

Bachelor of Hospitality and Travel Management, Bachelor of Travel and Tourism Management, etc.(F) 10

2. Graphic Designer (M/F) 10

3. Marketing Executive (M/F) 50 No. Minimum qualification 12th

4. Telecaller (F) 25 No. And Minimum 01 year calling experience with good computer knowledge and she should be fluent in English and Hindi as well.

5. Office Helper (M) 05

Email id – unittravel9@gmail.com

Contact/ WhatsApp no. 9797323565/9797803565

Wanted for Guest House

Receptionist Caretaker

From 8 am to 8 pm

Rs 12000/-

Male only

Call 8492911156