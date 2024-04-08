EMPLOYMENT (08-04-2024)

MISRA NURSERY PUBLIC SCHOOL
Street No.10, Rajpura Mangotrian
Shakti Nagar, Jammu
Staff Reqired
1. Female Teachers
Academic Quali: Graduation
Visit School Office alongwith qualification Certificates between 9 am to 12 noon
Contact No: 9419206604
Sd/-
Principal
Limited Vacancies
Security Guard – 10,000 – 12,000
Packing Labour – 14,000/- (Sunday) off
Marketing – 12,000 + Petrol
Office Boy – 9000 – 10,000/-
Driver – 10,000 – 15,000/-
Shop Boy – 8000 – 10,000/-
Electrician – 20K
Contact: 7780945182
Address: Rani Park Kachi
Chawni Jammu
WANTED
DRIVER
Contact: United Motors
Shop No. 7, Yard No. 6
Transport Nagar Narwal
Mb. 9906390066
SATSHIV SECURITY & G.D. SERVICES
REQUIREMENT
1. Security Guard & SO
(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)
2. Security Guard & SO
(Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company, only for Ex-Man
3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)
5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter
7. Salesman 8. Driver
Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783
Contact Person: Capt. Subash Chander
REQUIRED TEACHING STAFF
1. PGT Physics / Computer Teacher
– (9th – 12th Classes)
2. PGT Biology – (8TH – 12th Classes)
3. Dance Teacher
4. Maids
Contact : 8493811558, 8082029433
Or Apply At : jkmontessorie50@gmail.com
JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL
50-TIRTH – NAGAR, TALAB TILLO, JAMMU
Urgently Required
Female Telecallers
and Delivery Boy
Fixed salary plus incentives
Add: Last Morh
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
9906941292,8082654583
Required
FRONT DESK EXECUTIVE (FEMALE)
FOR OFFICE
SEND YOUR RESUME@
8716812937
(only WhatsApp)
Urgently Required
1) Social studies and English Teacher for class 9th & 10th at Nai Basti Institute.
Time :- 4.00 to 6.00 PM
& Salary 7000/- to 8000/-
Kindly send your resume
7006458695
Urgently Required
Telecaller – 10 No. – Male/Female
12th/Graduate – Salary – 10 to 15K
Receptionist – Female-Graduate/PG
Salary – 10 to 17K
Counsellor – Graduate/PG
Salary – 12 to 20K
Sales Coordinator – Male/Female
Salary 12 to 18K
MIS – Male/Female
Salary – 12 to 20 K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Urgently Required
1) HR Manager (experience/Fresher)
2) Sales Manager (MBA Fresher for MNC company)
3) Computer Operator (proficiency in English willing Work)
4) Visa Counsellor (Fluent in English fresher)
5) Work from Home (Having laptops and internet)
6) Property Tax Surveyor (Rajouri Poonch Akhnoor Udhampur Ramban Kishtwar Bhaderwah)
7) Software Developer (Experience/Fresher)
8) Electronic Engineer/Electrical Engineer (Fresher for Udhampur/Kathua)
Contact: Brave security and placement Services
Address:- 669 Sector -C Sainik Colony near Signature Towers Chowadhi Road, Jammu
Mobile Number:- 9797721646, 9796733175
Email id:- bsbravesec@gmail.com
URGENT REQUIRED
1. Supervisor Fresher/exp, Salary 12 K to 20 K
2. Accountant Fresher/exp, Salary 14 K to 25 K
3. Office Boy/Office Girl, Salary 10 K to 12 K
4. ITI Fresher, Salary, 12 K to 16 K
5. Office Admin Male/ Female Fresher/exp.
Salary 10 K to 20 K.
6. Tele Caller, Fresher/Exp
Salary 9 K to 15 K
Adress: Lakshmi Naryana Mandir.
Near Alishan Collection”, A/417, Gandhi Nagar.
Contact: 9149840451, 8899935114.
Email:prjobsplacement96@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Appointment call 7051004842 : 9055356488
Email: ijems.ts1226@gmail.com
1. Legal Advisor front desk office job m/f (English must/Computer Exp)
2. Office Coordinator Receptionist Tele Caller
3. Driver Computer Operator, Sales Manager
4. Floor Executive Sales Man, Billing Operator
5. You tuber girl, presention work part time job
6. Marketing Manager, Security Guard Helper Peon packing boys
7. Room boys chef steward Bell boys
Interview 8 April to 10 April venue Jammu Parde city
ijems.ts consultancy services
Deals: Insurance Job Education Matrimonial Tourist Services
URGENTLY REQUIRED
REQUIREMENT :-
MARKETING BOYS.(15K TO 25K)
COORDINATOR. (MALE & FEMALE BOTH) (12K TO 18K)
FEMALE RECEPTIONIST(12K TO 15K)
ACCOUNTANT (15K TO 25K)
ARACOT CONSTRUCTION
J&K LARGEST TILES, BATHWARE AND HARDWARE SHOWROOM.
ADDRESS :- NH 44, SARORE ADDA, BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU.
CONTACT NO :- 9103309688
EMAIL ID :- aracotconstruction11@gmail.com
UNIT 9 (OPC) PVT LTD
!!!! RECRUITMENT !!!!
1. Cabin Crew
Bachelor of Hospitality and Travel Management, Bachelor of Travel and Tourism Management, etc.(F) 10
2. Graphic Designer (M/F) 10
3. Marketing Executive (M/F) 50 No. Minimum qualification 12th
4. Telecaller (F) 25 No. And Minimum 01 year calling experience with good computer knowledge and she should be fluent in English and Hindi as well.
5. Office Helper (M) 05
Email id – unittravel9@gmail.com
Contact/ WhatsApp no. 9797323565/9797803565
Wanted for Guest House
Receptionist Caretaker
From 8 am to 8 pm
Rs 12000/-
Male only
Call 8492911156