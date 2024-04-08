BRS Leader Kavitha Denied Interim Bail In Delhi Excise Scam Case

NEW DELHI, Apr 8: A court in New Delhi on April 8 denied interim bail to BRS leader K. Kavitha in the Delhi Excise policy-related money laundering case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the stage was not right to enlarge her on interim bail.

Ms. Kavitha had approached the court for interim bail, saying her 16-year-old son has exams and needs his mother’s “moral and emotional support”.

The ED had opposed the submission, claiming Ms. Kavitha destroyed evidence and influenced witnesses in the case.

The agency had alleged that Ms. Kavitha is a key member of the “South Group”, which has been accused of paying the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of ₹100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

Ms. Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence on March 15 amid protests by BRS supporters.

She was then sent to seven-day ED custody the next day. Her custodial interrogation was later extended by three days. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday. (Agencies)