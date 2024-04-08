Jammu And Kashmir | Over 2 Lakh Tulips Wow Sanasar Garden Visitors

JAMMU, Apr 8: Around 2.5 lakh blooming tulips are oohing tourists at the picturesque Sanasar garden nestled amid the lush green meadows of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Tulip garden at Sanasar has been thrown open for the public marking the beginning of new tourist season. “Around 2.5 lakh tulip flowers are blooming on 40 kanals of land.

It is a mesmerising scene,” said an official. He stated that this year, 25 varieties of tulips have been planted at Sanasar garden, informing, “a rose garden to attract more tourists in all seasons is also proposed at the location”.

“As tourist rush will gradually peak, they will enjoy the Tulip garden on their Sanasar visit,” he said, appealing more and more visitor to come and enjoy the experience of walking among the blooming tulips.

“Jammu and Kashmir is endowed with unparalleled beauty and natural landscapes which have huge potential for tourism. A project was sanctioned last year by the Government to develop the largest Tulip Garden of Jammu division that is spread over 40 kanal land,” he stated.

“The Golf Course shall also be redeveloped by the Patnitop Development Authority to start with golfing activities at Sanasar along with other additional development activities for overall upgradation of this scenic tourist spot,” the official said.

“The activity calendar shall focus on promotion of all such destinations and special impetus shall be provided to publicising Patnitop and Sanasar as ‘Wedding Destination’ and ‘Film Shooting Destination’ especially amongst interested clientele of these categories,” he added. This is in line with PM Narendra Modi’s recent advocacy ‘Wed In India’, when he urged people to hold destination weddings in the country and not abroad. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir administration as a “Tourism Mission” initiative is developing 75 new destinations, 75 Sufi/religious sites, 75 new cultural, heritage sites and 75 new tracks to open up new economic avenues for fulfilling the aspirations of the people.