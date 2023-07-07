EMPLOYMENT (07-07-2023)

We’re Hiring
Designation – Medical Representative
Salary upto : 60,000/-
Experience : 1-6 years, Area : Jammu
Walk in Interview: 9 July 2023
Last 3 months Salary Slip,
Sale Statement and Bank Statement
Interested candidates can mail us
on care.vintekjammu@gmail.com
Vintek Pharmaceuticals
Venue : Location will be shared to you on your email
Required
Female Nurse Therapist for Skin & Hair Clinic
[Contact Information]
PS BODY SKIN HAIR CLINIC
100 A/D Gandhinagar Jammu
6006481742
Email: psbodyskinhairclinic@gmail.com
STAFF REQUIRED
ANM, GNM
Female Candidate
Nursing Staff
Contact No: 8587962237
Required
Service Technician for fast growing Electrical Appliances Company.
Candidates with experience and having ITI /Diploma in Electrical will be given preference.
Location 1. Jammu 2. Kashmir
Interested Candidates Feel Free to Contact on: 9858507832,
0191-2480965, 2481857
Urgently Required
AT
SHEETAL POLLUTION
CONTROL CENTRE
B. C. ROAD, JAMMU
Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade is required at Sheetal Pollution Centre, B.C. Road, Jammu.
Kindly Contact :
Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767
Email id-sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com
Required
1. Two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency (wholesale) preferable with owned vehicle.
2. Two Computer Operator with good knowledge of Computer.
3. Two Medical Representative with good experience in relevant field.
Salary Negotiable according to Experience.
Freshers can also apply.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com
Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224
REQUIRED
A Delivery boy
Job type: Part-time, Salary plus commission
Job profile: Delivery Boy, at least 8th pass, with a scooty(with all documents and license).
Call: 70519 60408 ( eSnick), call after 1pm.
Required
Education Facilitator for
Jammu
@ Rs. 13,000/- per month, 12th/Graduate/ B.Tech can apply.
Send resume at:
Whatsapp: 8491070082,
Email: career@ndf.org.in
For any query call: 9149472155
Job Vacancy
Need Computer Operator for wholesale firm in Patoli Brahmana Akhnoor Road Jammu having good communication skills.
Contact :-9055516666
Vikas Transport Company
79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu
Required
1) Required one Billing Clerk experienced Graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of computer.
2) Required one computer operator experienced graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of computer.
Salary Negotiable
Send your resume at :
vikasarsh22@gmail.com
Mob.No.: 9622351955
Divine Light St. Mary’s Convent School Domana
Required:
PGT Social Science
PGT English
Primary Wing Teacher
For Interview Contact: 9107038382, 7006716510
Driver for School Bus
Contact: 9052116000
FACULTY REQUIRED
For an upcoming education centre, for classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th (JKBOSE).
Experienced and fresher’s all are eligible to aplly, emoluments negotiable.
Contact: 6006619429, 9419232689
Email ID: impexorient@gmail.com
Prabhu Intellectual Academy
Near Shakuntla Theatre
BC Road, Jammu
REQUIRED
Required a Computer operator/ data entry operator for a manufacturing concern situated at Bari Brahmana having experience of 1 year with mandatory knowledge of the Busy software
Interview on 08/07/2023
from 4.00 p.m to 6.00 pm.
Salary as per experience
Farms fresh milk
sidco Industrial complex lane no-6
phase -II Bari Brahmana Samba
Near police station
contact- 9796015532
Or email resume at ffm@vbrand.in