EMPLOYMENT (07-07-2023)

We’re Hiring

Designation – Medical Representative

Salary upto : 60,000/-

Experience : 1-6 years, Area : Jammu

Walk in Interview: 9 July 2023

Last 3 months Salary Slip,

Sale Statement and Bank Statement

Interested candidates can mail us

on care.vintekjammu@gmail.com

Vintek Pharmaceuticals

Venue : Location will be shared to you on your email

Required

Female Nurse Therapist for Skin & Hair Clinic

[Contact Information]

PS BODY SKIN HAIR CLINIC

100 A/D Gandhinagar Jammu

6006481742

Email: psbodyskinhairclinic@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIRED

ANM, GNM

Female Candidate

Nursing Staff

Contact No: 8587962237

Required

Service Technician for fast growing Electrical Appliances Company.

Candidates with experience and having ITI /Diploma in Electrical will be given preference.

Location 1. Jammu 2. Kashmir

Interested Candidates Feel Free to Contact on: 9858507832,

0191-2480965, 2481857

Urgently Required

AT

SHEETAL POLLUTION

CONTROL CENTRE

B. C. ROAD, JAMMU

Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade is required at Sheetal Pollution Centre, B.C. Road, Jammu.

Kindly Contact :

Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767

Email id-sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com

Required

1. Two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency (wholesale) preferable with owned vehicle.

2. Two Computer Operator with good knowledge of Computer.

3. Two Medical Representative with good experience in relevant field.

Salary Negotiable according to Experience.

Freshers can also apply.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com

Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224

REQUIRED

A Delivery boy

Job type: Part-time, Salary plus commission

Job profile: Delivery Boy, at least 8th pass, with a scooty(with all documents and license).

Call: 70519 60408 ( eSnick), call after 1pm.

Required

Education Facilitator for

Jammu

@ Rs. 13,000/- per month, 12th/Graduate/ B.Tech can apply.

Send resume at:

Whatsapp: 8491070082,

Email: career@ndf.org.in

For any query call: 9149472155

Job Vacancy

Need Computer Operator for wholesale firm in Patoli Brahmana Akhnoor Road Jammu having good communication skills.

Contact :-9055516666

Vikas Transport Company

79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu

Required

1) Required one Billing Clerk experienced Graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of computer.

2) Required one computer operator experienced graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of computer.

Salary Negotiable

Send your resume at :

vikasarsh22@gmail.com

Mob.No.: 9622351955

Divine Light St. Mary’s Convent School Domana

Required:

PGT Social Science

PGT English

Primary Wing Teacher

For Interview Contact: 9107038382, 7006716510

Driver for School Bus

Contact: 9052116000

FACULTY REQUIRED

For an upcoming education centre, for classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th (JKBOSE).

Experienced and fresher’s all are eligible to aplly, emoluments negotiable.

Contact: 6006619429, 9419232689

Email ID: impexorient@gmail.com

Prabhu Intellectual Academy

Near Shakuntla Theatre

BC Road, Jammu

REQUIRED

Required a Computer operator/ data entry operator for a manufacturing concern situated at Bari Brahmana having experience of 1 year with mandatory knowledge of the Busy software

Interview on 08/07/2023

from 4.00 p.m to 6.00 pm.

Salary as per experience

Farms fresh milk

sidco Industrial complex lane no-6

phase -II Bari Brahmana Samba

Near police station

contact- 9796015532

Or email resume at ffm@vbrand.in