EMPLOYMENT (07-05-2022)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

CONTENT WRITER

EMAIL YOUR CV

STAYFIT@FJUNCTION.COM

REQUIRED STAFF

S. NO. NAME OF THE POST QUALIFICATION

1. LECTURER IN PHYSICS M.SC PHYSICS + B.ED

2. MUSIC TEACHER M.A IN MUSIC

3. MATH TEACHER M.SC/B.SC + B.ED

4. COMPUTER TEACHER MCA/BCA

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

DATE OF INTERVIEW 09-05-2022

TIME : 8:30 AM TO 12 PM

CONTACT NO. 9419190547, 7889896780

DIRECTOR

PRAGMATIC INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION

KRISHNA NAGAR MIRAN SAHIB, R S PURA JAMMU

REQUIRED

URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EXPERIENCED ELECTRICIAN FOR FULL TIME JOB. ASPIRANTS TO CONTACT 7006002726 BETWEEN 10 AM TO 11 A.M.

SALARY WILL BE DECIDED ON JOINING, CALL IMMEDIATELY.

“STAFF REQUIREMENT”

GODOWN JOB (MALE)

FOR

DEPOT OF PHARMA COMPANY

(AREA CHANNI RAMMA)

SALARY RS. 8,000

(NON – NEGOTIABLE)

WORKING HOURS – 10 AM TO 6 PM

CALL AT MB. 7889772774

VACANCY

LOOKING FOR DRIVER

TIMING – 8:00 AM- 7:00 PM

ADDRESS :

117 A/D GANDHI NAGAR

GREEN BELT PARK

PHONE : 9906222280

REQUIREMENT FOR MICROBIOLOGIST AT BISLERI PLANT, SAMBA.

– SHOULD HOLD A DEGREE OF MSC/ BSC /B.TECH IN FOOD/BIOTECHNOLOGY

– FRESHER / EXPERIENCED

– SALARY NEGOTIABLE

KINDLY SEND YOUR RESUMES ON EMAIL

ID: FOODBAVNAPOLIAN@GMAIL.COM

AND CONTACT ON 9086565773 FOR

FURTHER DETAILS.

REQUIRED

FEMALE TELECALLER

FOR OFFICE WORK

AT

V21 FINANCIAL SERVICES

ADDRESS: KACCHI CHAWNI OPP. SHRI RANBIR SINGH LIBRARY.

MOB.: 7298744689, 7889617394

WANTED

WANTED SALES MAN, DRIVER FOR (FMCG) NARWAL AREA MARKET IN JAMMU. FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY.

INTERVIEW SCHEDULE 7TH MAY TO 10TH MAY. CANDIDATE MUST HAVE TWO WHEELER. TIMING 9:00 AM TO 5 PM.

ROHINI ENTERPRISES

MOB.NO.: 9797589797, 9797400700

SHOP NO. 28, FRUIT MANDI, NARWAL.

STAFF REQUIRED FOR FASTFOOD CAFE

1) CHINESE COOK-2

2) CONTINENTAL COOK

3) SHAKES+ MOCKTAIL MAKER

(MALE/FEMALE CAN APPLY)

CONTACT/WHATSAPP-

8493997300, 9796736420

REQUIRED

DRIVER

FOR HALF DAY

(3:30 PM – 7:30 PM)

LOCATION – SHASTRI NAGAR

AGE : 35 – 50 YEARS

9055500403

REQUIRED

ASSISTANT/ RECEPTIONIST REQUIRED FOR DENTAL CLINIC IN GANDHI NAGAR

FEMALE PREFERRED

11-5

CALL AT 9622322322

REQUIRED STAFF

COORDINATOR FOR R.S. PURA

& MIRAN SAHIB BRANCH

TUITION AVAILABLE FOR 5TH, 6TH, 7TH, 8TH, 9TH, 10TH (CBSE/JKBOSE)

VISIT:

TOPPERS’ STUDY CIRCLE

R.S. PURA/MIRAN SAHIB

CALL: 9070011150

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

NAME OF POSTS

1. RECOVERY MANAGER :- 1 POST MALE RETIRED ADVANCES MANAGER BANK.

INTERVIEW DATE AND TIME

DATE 07/05/2022, AND 09/05/2022

INTERVIEW TIME 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM

AT I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY COME ALONG WITH RESUME/CV FOR MORE DETAILS:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, SIDCO, SAMBA

9906044364

EMAIL: SAHIL17SHARMA@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED STAFF FOR COMPANY

* DELIVERY STAFF -10

* QUALIFICATION – 10TH PASS

* DRIVING LICENCE MUST FOR DELIVERY

* GOOD SALARY & INSURANCE, PF,

ESIC ETC.

CONTACT: 9780404092, 8968696492, 9796243311

REQUIRED

IMMEDIATELY REQUIRED PROMOTER FOR IFB APPLIANCES

SALARY: 10K -14K + INCENTIVES

CONTACT: 9858784350

EMAIL: VISHAL@IFBGLOBAL.COM