Mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hrs

JAMMU, May 7: Weather remained hot and dry in Jammu and Kashmir as the Met Department on Saturday forecase that mainly dry weather with light rain at isolated places will occur in the next 24 hours.

Srinagar had 9.8, Pahalgam 4.2 and Gulmarg 3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Drass in Ladakh had 1.4, Leh 6 and Kargil 7.7 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 21.1, Katra 19.4, Batote 11.1, Banihal 10.4 and Bhaderwah 8.4 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)