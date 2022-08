EMPLOYMENT (06-08-2022)

REQUIRED

LABORATORY TECHNICIANS FOR LABORATORY NEAR GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, JAMMU.

CONTACT : 7006913050

JOB VACANCY

REQUIRED A MALE CANDIDATE FOR THE POST OF GODOWN INCHARGE HAVE BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER.

WORKING HOURS: 9.30 AM 8 PM.

SALARY: 12,000/- PER MONTH

WORKING HOLIDAY: SUNDAY

QUALIFICATION: 12TH

101/P SEC-5, TRIKUTA NAGAR,

JAMMU NEAR SAI PALACE.

CONTACT: 7006069803

NOTE: CANDIDATE PREFER ONLY DISTT SAMBA

REQUIRED ASSISTANT

REQUIRED A MALE/ FEMALE ASSISTANT CUM HELPER FOR A CLINIC SITUATED IN TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU.

CANDIDATES ADJOINING TRIKUTA NAGAR AREA WILL BE PREFERRED.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION – MINIMUM 10TH PASS

CONTACT – 7889407353, 8684953990

VISHWA BHARATI HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL UDHEYWALLA, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. TGT- ENGLISH, SOCIAL SCIENCES

HINDI: POST GRADUATE/GRADUATE WITH B.ED

2. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE : BCA/MCA WITH RELEVANT EXPERIENCE.

APPLY WITHIN 7 DAYS ON SCHOOL

EMAIL VBPSJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT : 0191-2505885

REQUIRED

DEVGON PHARMACEUTICALS

AREA SALES MANAGER(ASM)

FOR PUNJAB & HIMACHAL PRADESH

BEST SALARY PACKAGE WITH TA,

DA & INCENTIVES

EMAIL:DEVGONRESUMES@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT NO. 9469293786

REQUIRED TEACHERS

– BIOLOGY

– CHEMISTRY

– MATHEMATICS

– PHYSICS

QUALIFICATION : MSC IN RELEVANT SUBJECT

EXPERIENCE : 2 YEARS +

CONTACT : 9419430403, 8283808135

REQUIRED

FRONT DESK STAFF FOR RESTAURANT AT CHANNI SHOULD HAVE BASIC

COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE.

SALARY AROUND 10,000/- NEGOTIABLE.

CONTACT : 9906430580, 9810158354

REQUIRED

REQUIRED DRIVER

EXPERIENCE 2 TO 5 YEARS.

TIMING 10 TO 8 PM

SALARY 12000

REQUIRED PEON

SALARY 8000

7006383485

JAI BUA DATTI TRADERS

HERE ENDS YOUR JOB HUNTING

URGENTLY REQUIRED:

MALE/FEMALE CANDIDATES FOR

MARKETING / SALES EXECUTIVE, SALES CONSULTANT

CONTACT: 9086555816 / 9622447984

JOB VACANCY

TELECALLER (F)

JOB LOCATION:

GODREJ INTERIO

GANGYAL, JAMMU

INTERVIEW CALL TIMING:

10AM – 5PM

CONTACT: 9419200777

REQUIRED

MARKETING MANAGER

MIN. EXPERIENCE – 5 YEARS + MBA PREFERRED

SALARY – NO BAR FOR THE RIGHT CANDIDATE –

RS. 25,000+ FOR PRINTING AND PACKAGING HOUSE

CONTACT:

OPP. JDA COMPLEX, NEW PLOTS, JAMMU

(M): 7006118084

JOB OPENINGS

FOR IT START-UP IN JAMMU

B.TECH (CSE/IT/MCA/BCA)- 4

IT INTERNS – 4

MARKETING- 2

ITI (ELECTRICAL)- 2

GRAD/12TH/10TH – 4

INTERVIEW ON 6 & 7TH AUG, 11-2PM,

442-A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

SHARE YOUR RESUME OR

CONTACT @ 9070773777

URGENTLY REQUIRED

CHINESE COOK/CHEF

SALARY: 12,000 – 18,000 + FOOD & ACCOMMODATION

LOCATION: KISHTWAR, JAMMU – 182204

EXPERIENCED CAN APPLY

MB: 7051914016, 8494017205

REQUIRED SALES SPECIALISTS

(TWO WHEELER SALES) (1 FEMALE / 2MALE)

TATSA MOTORS JAMMU

* GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

* COMMITMENT & DEDICATION

* KNOWLEDGE OF RIDING

* INTEREST SUPER BIKES

* VALID DL (MINIMUM AGE 18)

(ONLY THREE VACANCIES LEFT)

CONTACT : CEO@BENELLI-JAMMU.COM,

PH :9622994095