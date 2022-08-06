Badyal, Mir among 24 JKAS officers to retire in 2023

JAMMU: Secretary Department, Industries and Commerce and Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir are among twenty-four members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), who will retire on attaining the age of superannuation during the calendar year 2023.

As per a GAD notification, those would attain the age of superannuation in 2023 included Kusum Badyal Secretary in the Department, Industries and Commerce; Abdul Salam Mir Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir; Ramesh Chander Additional District Development Commissioner, Jammu; Babu Ram Additional Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department; Choudhary Mohammad Rashid Special Secretary to the Government, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Department; Manzoor Hussain Additional District Development Commissioner, Shopian; Syed Muried Hussain Shah Additional Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department and Mohammad Altaf Wani Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Kokemag.

Rajinder Kumar Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department; Shahida Parveen Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Doda; Irshad Ahmad Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Budgam; Devinder Paul Deputy Commissioner Commercial Taxes, State Taxes (Stamps), Jammu; Bashir Ahmad Bhat Joint Secretary in the J-K Sports Council, Srinagar; Zameer Ahmad Rishu Awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department; Masood Ahmad Qazi Revenue Attorney in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Archana Raina Deputy Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department will also retire in the year 2023. Besides, the names of KAS officers viz., Masooda Akhter Deputy Director, Social Welfare, ICDS, Kashmir; Abhay Ram Gupta Deputy District Election Officer, Kathua; Mushtaq Ahmad Wani Deputy Director, District Employment & Counseling Centre Budgam; Iftikhar Rasool Hamdani Deputy Secretary, J-K Public Service Commission; Anjali Fotedar Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction; Dewakar Khajuria Deputy District Election Officer, Samba. (AGENCIES)

See order copy click here…