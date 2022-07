EMPLOYMENT (06-07-2022)

REQUIRED FACULTY

FOR IAS/KAS HAVING CLEARED PRELIMS OF IAS/ MAINS OF KAS RECENTLY

AT TOP IAS ACADEMY OF JMU

PLS COME WITH DOCUMENTS

CALL 7006627650

01914049820

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. MNCS COMPANY STAFF GRADUATE CAN ALSO APPLY

2.HOTELS STAFF 10TH 12TH CAN ALSO APPLY

3. COMPUTER OPERATOR. RECEPTIONIST. TELE CALLER

4. FLOOR EXECUTIVE. SENIOR MANAGER. ASSISTANT.

5. SECURITY GUARD HELPER. PEON PACKING BOYS.

8TH 10TH 12TH GRADUATE CAN ALSO APPLY

INTERVIEW WEDNESDAY TO THURSDAY

MOB 9086193986

HEAD OFFICE JAMMU

REQUIRED

PHARMACIST : (3 NO)

MUS HAVE DONE B-PHARMA/D-PHARMA

COMPUTER OPERATOR – (3 NO)

FOR MEDICAL SHOP IN HOSPITAL

CANDIDATE MUST HAVE DONE 12TH AND GOOD COMMAND OVER COMPUTER

ATTRACTIVE SALARY

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

CONTACT : 6005417210, 7780881994, 01912955381

EMAIL : SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

JOBS @ BANK

RM/DM: RELATIONSHIP MANAGER/DEPUTY MANAGER.

SALARY : 20K-40K/M

QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

JOB LOCATIONS: JAMMU – 8 NOS., SAMBA – 3 NOS., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH, RAJOURI, PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR ETC..

QUICKERJOBINDIA2020@GMAIL.COM

7889846668 8082690482, 7006223526

WANTED

WANTED FEMALE STAFF FOR MARKETING.

SALARY RS. 9000/-

CONTACT: 9086026972

REQUIRED STAFF

STAFF REQUIRED FOR OUR SUPERMARKET IN SAINIK COLONY, FLOOR BOY, DELIVERY BOY, MANAGER AND CASHIER

7889861221, 9906096776

REQUIRED

1) AUTO CAD DESIGNER

2) SALES & MARKETING EXECUTIVE

CONTACT :

9906355511

TRIKUTA AGENCIES,

OPP PILLAR NO. 43

AKHNOOR ROAD, PALOURA

AMANMOVEMENT. ORG.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCED TEACHERS

1) ENGLISH TEACHER FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL LEVEL HAVING GOOD COMMAND OVER ENGLISH LANGUAGE. SALARY RANGE RS 12000/ TO RS 15000/.

2. PRE PRIMARY TEACHER HAVING GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILL IN ENGLISH SALARY RANGE RS 8000/- TO RS 10,000/- LOCATION OF WORK IN MIDDLE SCHOOL JAGATI NAGROTA. INTERESTED CANDIDATE CAN SEND THEIR RESUME AT SCHOOLRESUME2022@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 9871995698

MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

LAXMIPURAM CHINORE BANTALAB, 9622333664

STAFF REQUIRED

1. MA B.ED FOR CLASSES 11TH/12TH 1 POSTS

SUB : ENGLISH/POL SCI/ECO

2. MA, B.ED FOR CLASSES 8TH TO 10TH 2 POST

FOR EACH

SUB : ENG, HINDI

3. B.A B.ED 2 POST

SUB : ENG/HINDI/SST

CANDIDATES WITH SUITABLE EXPERIENCE IN REPUTED SCHOOL

CAN WHATSAPP THEIR CREDENTIALS ON 9622333664

CARE TAKER REQUIRED

” LOOKING FOR A 24 HOUR CARE TAKER/ COMPANION FOR AN ELDERLY LADY. LOCATION TALAB TILLOO, JAMMU. FEMALE CARE TAKERS ONLY. HANDSOME SALARY IN 5 DIGITS WILL BE PROVIDED MONTHLY. INTERESTED PERSONS MAY CONTACT AT 9958093118″

REQUIRED

A MANAGER REQUIRED WITH A MINIMUM EXPERIENCE OF 10 YEARS FOR MINT LEAF RESTAURANT, MARBLE MARKET JAMMU.

SALARY – NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT :-

9419197503

REQUIRED

MALE REQUIRED FOR TALLY DATA OPERATOR HAVING FULL KNOWLEDGE OF BANK ENTRY & BILLING OTHER RELATED WORK.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

OFFICE SITUATED AT DEELI KUNJWANI BYE PASS, NATIONAL HIGHWAY, JAMMU

DEVIKA AUTOMOBILES

CONTACT DETAILS : 9086085859

SHANTI SWAROOP MEMORIAL

JAMMU PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

RECOGNISED & AFFILIATED TO J&K BOARD OF SCHOOL EDUCATION

SARWAL/PATOLI, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

(1) BCA- 02

(2) M.SC (ZOOLOGY/BOTANY) -01

SEND YOUR RESUME ON SSMJPS1990@GMAIL.COM

FOR DETAILS CONTACT :

9419231999, 8825045494

OMKAR INSTITUTE

52/3 PRABHAT COLONY OPP.

PEER BABA (CHATHA)

TEACHERS REQUIRED FOR

ICSE & CBSE CLASSES

TO TEACH CLASS 6TH TO 10TH

COME WITH PHOTOCOPIES OF DOCUMENTS FOR INTERVIEW ON 2/7/2022-7/7/2022

CONTACT DETAILS – 9086582581

JYOTI PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL, VIJAYPUR

STAFF REQUIRED

1. LEC IN CHEMISTRY 01

2. LEC IN BIO SCIENCE-01

CONTACT ON OR BEFORE 08-07-22

C. NO. 97962-12058

JOB FROM PHILIPS

REQUIRE A SALESMAN FOR PHILIPS LIGHTING.

OFFICE:-

88/1 TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU.

PHONE NO. :-

84919-29797 ; 94191-87577

HIRING CA DROP OUT/ACCOUNTANT

REPUTED CA FIRM LOCATED AT BAHU PLAZA JAMMU IS HIRING CA DROPOUT/ACCOUNTANTS HAVING EXPERIENCE OF WORKING IN CA FIRM. SALARY APPROX 8 TO 15 THOUSAND PM DEPENDING ON EXPERTISE. CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE EXPERIENCE OF FILING TDS, GST RETRUNS, MAKING BALANCE SHEETS AND PROJECTIONS.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN

CONTACT AT 9796855559

WANTED DRIVER

NEED EXPERIENCED DRIVER HAVING

DRIVING LICENCE SALARY NEGOTIABLE CONTACT NO.: 9103148151