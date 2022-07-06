Amarnath Yatra Resumes Again After Weather Improves

JAMMU, July 5: After remaining suspended for a day, Amarnath Yatra resumed on Wednesday with improvement in weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Divisional commissioner Jammu said in a tweet that temporarily suspended Yatra has resumed again after improvement in weather conditions.

“The Yatra which was suspended temporarily and halted in Jammu due to bad weather conditions has now been resumed on account of improved weather conditions,” he said.

Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Tuesday due to inclement weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)