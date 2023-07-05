EMPLOYMENT (05-07-2023)

Choudhary motors authorised dealer of Bull Machine backhoe loader

Salesman Required

Rajouri and Poonch area,

Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar area,

Jammu, Samba Kathua area

Experience 3 year minimum

Accountant required experience required 3 year in Tally Prime

One receptionist 2 year experience

Office peon required

For interview contact 9697652836

Adda Sarore at Choudhary Filling Station

Goel TMT

Required sale executive – 2 (boys)

Required Tellecaller – 1 (girl)

Fresher can apply having good communication skill

Two wheeler Must

Call : 7006954481, 7889838829

Location Jammu.

We’re Hiring

Designation – Medical Representative

Salary upto : 60,000/-

Experience : 1-6 years, Area : Jammu

Walk in Interview: 9 July 2023

Last 3 months Salary Slip,

Sale Statement and Bank Statement

Interested candidates can mail us

on care.vintekjammu@gmail.com

Vintek Pharmaceuticals

Venue : Location will be shared to you on your email

Job Vacancy

Marketing Executive

(Experience Must)

(Age : 30-40 yrs;

Salary: Rs 20000 pm)

Job Location: Jammu region

Interview Call Timing: 10 am – 5 pm

Contact: 8899700777

nfc.godrej@outlook.com

Staff Required

A leading Educational Institute in Jammu

Counsellors – 2

Tele Callers – 1

Accounts Teacher- 1

Physics Teacher- 1

Marketing Executive- 2

Please send resume Whatsapp 9906275101

Location: Kachi Chawni

VACANCY

Salesman: A Male candidate required for furnishing showroom. Person should be hard working.

Contact between: 2 PM – 5 PM

The Furnishing Mall

Gulab Singh Marg, Jammu.

REQUIRED

Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executive for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/ Loan Against Property at Jammu.

Fixed Salary with lucrative incentives. (Two Wheeler Must).

Graduates/ Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail

to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com.

S.D. Financial Consultants

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)

1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex, Residency Road, Jammu

Ph. 9419197314, 9419153727

Faculty Required

For an upcoming education centre, for classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th (JKBOSE)

Experienced and fresher’s all are eligible to apply emoluments negotiable

Contact: 6006619429, 9419232689

Email id. impexorient@gmail.com

Prabhu intellectual academy

Near Shakuntla Theatre

BC Road, Jammu

Required

1. Two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency (wholesale) preferable with owned vehicle.

2. Two Computer Operator with good knowledge of Computer.

3. Two Medical Representative with good experience in relevant field.

Salary Negotiable according to Experience.

Freshers can also apply.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com

Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224

STAFF REQUIRED

ANM, GNM

Female Candidate

Nursing Staff

Multipurpose worker – Male with Driver’s Licence

in Gandhi Nagar

CONTACT No.:

8587962237

Divine Light ST. MARY’S CONVENT SCHOOL DOMANA

Required:

TGT Social Science

TGT English

Primary Teacher

For Interview Contact: 9107038382, 7006716510

Driver for School Bus

Contact: 9052116000

Required Office

Required office for MNC it company Bangalore based area upto 450 to 500 sq foot Bahuplaza first floor or 2nd contact Shubhlabh Labh properties Ravinder 9419149300 commission two month rent both side (Rent expected up to 25000-30000)

Urgently Required

Urgently Required a full day female house help in Trikuta Nagar.

Timings: 7 AM to 7 PM

Contact No.: 8826371234