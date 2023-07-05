Anoo Malhotra Posted As Secretary Social Welfare Department

JAMMU, July 5: The Government has posted Anoo Malhotra (JKAS) as Secretary in the Social Welfare Department.

Malhotra, Director General, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as the Secretary in SWD “with immediate effect,” according to a government order.

Further, Kishore Singh Chib (JKAS), Special Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.