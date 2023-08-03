EMPLOYMENT (03-08-2023)

REQUIRED
1) CCTV HELPER – 2 NO.
2) SALES EXECUTIVE – 2 NO.
CCTV 4 CH Set
@ 13990/- (All inclusive)
CTI
7889893254
7006680392
JMCT (OPC) Private Limited
Recruitment
1. Marketing Executive (M/F) – 30 No.
2. Telecaller (Female) – 10 No.
3. Computer Operator (M/F) – 10 No.
4. Counsellor (M/F) – 10 No.
5. Office Peon (M) – 5 No.
6. Graphic Designer (M) – 5 No.
Email Id: jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com
Contact/WhatsApp us: 8493094333/9797323565
VACANCY
Rich Harvest requires trained female teachers for Nursery and Primary Classes. The candidate should have excellent communication skills in English with good academic record. Interested candidates may mail their detailed CV on the given email Id
Richharvestshastrinagar@gmail.com
Mobile No.: 9858179410
URGENTLY REQUIRED
TEAM MEMBER FOR KFC -Male/Female
8th/10th/12th – Frehser/Exp Both Salary 12500/-
Computer Operator – Male/Female – 1 to 3
Years of Exp. in Computer. Salary 10 to 15K
Recovery/Collection – Male Candidate should have valid Drviving Licence. Salary 10 to 15K
Receptionist/Front Desk – 12th/Graduate/PG
Fresher/Exp both Salary: 14 to 15K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Required Tally Knowing Female Account Assistant for reputed business group
near k.c. public school, paloura.
9796648393
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Tele Caller: Diploma in Computers/Fresher
2. Service Advisor: Computer diploma/ One year experience.
3. Sales Executives: Fresher/experienced.
Rush with your CV for walk in Interview from 12 Noon to 3 pm.
Venue: NSF Bajaj
(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
Satwari, Jammu
Contact: 0191-2450554, 9149982684
Near Amul Milk Supply Office
Opportunity For Growth as an EXPERT FACULTY
Required Faculty For an INSTITUTE FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMS in Main City Jammu:-
Subjects:- QUANT, REASONING, ENGLISH, GA/GS…
Good command over Subjects will be Preferred…
SALARY NO BAR FOR DESERVING CANDIDATES
Email your credentials at:-
competitivehub007@gmail.com
JOB ALERT
Opening for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement, tender submission and processing, handling Gem, proficient in MS Office, Verbal & written communication and e-mail drafting.
Call : 7006014495, 9419140496
Timings: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM
Salary as per skills & experience.
Crescent Public School
JANIPUR/CHAK-BHALWAL, JAMMU
Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337/4019424
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
TGT English Relevant Qualification
PRT (All Subjects) Relevant Qualification
NTT Relevant Qualification
Dance Teacher Relevant Qualification
Maid (Female) Middle Pass
Application forms are available in school office on all working days from 10:00 am – 2:00 p.m. and come along with two passport size Coloured photographs.
STAFF REQUIRED
Tagore Memorial HR. Sec School Rani Talab Digiana Jammu
1.M.sc b.ed Bio & chemistry)
no.of post 2.
For 11th & 12th class
Salary Negotiable
Contact no. 9419181231,
7006451616
Trikuta Deep High School
Doordarshan Lane
Janipur Jammu
Staff Required
Teacher required for Primary & Middle Classes, qualification BA, B.Sc., MA,B.Ed., 10+2,
M.Ed/Non – M.Ed.
Contact No.: 9419918396
Contact between 10 am to 2.30 pm
Required
Computer and Shorthand (Steno)
Teacher (Only Male)
For an computer education centre
Qualification Required (BCA, MCA)
Mob No: 7051142287, 7889346174
HOME TUTION
WANTS EXPERIENCED MALE HOME TUTOR OF CLASS 10th FOR MY SON WHO IS EXPERT IN JK BOARD ONLY.
CONTACT: 9797374757