E-Challans Of 7,366 Vehicles Pending; Dispose Of By Aug 9 Or Face Action: SSP Traffic

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police have urged 7,366 vehicle owners to dispose of their pending e-challans by August 09 failing which their vehicles will be impounded.

SSP traffic Srinagar, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah issued a public notice quoting a court order. “This office is in receipt of a court order dated 28.07.2023 issued by the Court of Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Srinagar annexed with a list of 7366 vehicles with Pending E-Court Challans shown against each, with the directions that the owners of these vehicles be informed for disposal of the challans against their vehicles by or before 09.08.2023,” the notice said.

It said that in view of the above, the list of vehicles along with the pending challans issued by the Court is hereby circulated among the General Public with the advise that the vehicle owners/violators whose challans are shown pending in the list against each, shall appear before the Court of Special Mobile Magistrate, Traffic Srinagar for disposal of the challans by or before 09.08.2023. On failure to do the same, stern action would be initiated against the violators under the relevant provisions of M.V.Act read with its allied rules and shall lead to impounding of vehicles and recommendation for cancellation of registration, it said.